Fury’s Future: A Curtain Call or a Last Stand?

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Tyson Fury must win his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, or it’s “curtains” for his career. If Fury loses to Usyk a second time later this year, it will be difficult to peddle an all-British match between him and Anthony Joshua to the public.

A Money Grab or a Merciful End?

On social media, fans argue that Fury should put off the rematch with Usyk and steam straight into a money fight against Joshua next because the Gyspy King is just too far gone in terms of what he has left in the tank for him to risk a second match against the talented Ukrainian. It’s a given that Fury will lose the rematch with Usyk, but it’ll be much worse next time.

Maybe the Brits would still buy a fight between Joshua and Fury under those conditions, but the rest of the world would see it as a pointless money grab to help out an old Gypsy King as he leaves the sport and heads into retirement.

Fury’s Flabby Performance: Undercard Fodder

The way Fury looked last night, undercard fighter Agit Kabayel would have beaten him far worse than Usyk did, and there’s a whole bunch of other contenders in the heavyweight division that would defeat him as well. He’s clearly shot to pieces.

The 35-year-old Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) was soundly beaten by IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) by a 12-round split decision in their undisputed championship fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Lucky to be knocked out in the ninth round, Fury fell apart in the championship rounds, dominated by the smaller 223-lb Usyk. The scores were 114-113, 115-112 for Usyk, and 114-113.

Hearn’s Harsh Truth

Most would agree that Fury lost the fight and was terrible throughout. He looked flabby, slow, and weak and was just a shell of the fighter he once was nine years ago when he pulled off his best career victory over 40-year-old Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

“He has to win the rematch or it’s curtains,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to Charlie Person’s YouTube channel, talking about Tyson Fury needing to win the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk or his career is dust.

“I probably gave Usyk one or two rounds after the first five, and after. I had Fury up comfortably after five or six rounds, and then all of a sudden, the fight turned. All of a sudden, round seven, round eight, it started to change,” Hearn continued.

“Obviously, a huge, huge [round nine for Usyk]. I thought the ref could have jumped in, but I’m glad he didn’t because of a fight of that magnitude and you’re staying on your feet, but he [Fury] was gone.

“He showed tremendous heart, and then ten, eleven and twelve. The twelfth was kind of close, but it’s just the momentum of Usyk coming forward, walking him down. If I had it 4-2 after six, I gave it to Usyk by one or two points,” said Hearn.