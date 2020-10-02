TYSON FURY CUTMAN: “Wilder III is earmarked for December… and it will be a harder fight than AJ as Tyson’s boxing IQ is too much”

Jorge Capetillo, Tyson Fury’s valued cornerman spoke to Marc Gatford via MyBettingSites.co.uk today. Capetillo told Gatford that “Fury will “go after” AJ in the UK after the Wilder trilogy, in spite of WBC mandatory Dillian Whyte”

What’s the latest with Fury Wilder III?

Capetillo: “I think they’re working on a December date but they need people, they sold a lot of tickets last time, 18 million dollars of tickets at the MGM. The teams are negotiating with ESPN and hopefully they’ll get a deal for December.

“From what I heard, it’s going to be here in Vegas, so they may postpone it to early next year. They are working on the fight for December, but if not, they’ll postpone it to early next year.”

If Tyson beats Wilder who is next?

“I’m sure he’s focused on Wilder right now but he has the vision and the dream to fight in the UK to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world and that fight is made possible by Anthony Joshua.

“So I believe after Wilder he will go after Anthony, it’s his dream to be undisputed, to go after all the belts.”

Who is a more difficult proposition: AJ or Wilder?

“I think Wilder is tougher because of his natural power and his record shows this, if you have 42 knockouts that’s something you don’t see everyday, so with all due respect we got to be more aware of Wilder than Anthony.

“I think Anthony is a great fighter, a great kid, a great human being but I think Tyson Fury is way too much for him. Fury is a complete fighter; he’ll box you, he can stand with you toe to toe, he will be knocked down and won’t quit, he’ll keep getting up. All of those experiences make Tyson a better man, a better fighter – he’s the better fighter.

“Anthony is a fighter that you have to be in front of for him to land, I don’t see too much creativity; feinting, using the jab more, head movement, knowing how to use the range and distance, using the ring.

“Their IQ is different; their whole IQ is different. Anthony is a strong man that will come after you like he did with Andy but with Tyson it will be a different fight. Tyson is the best fighter of this era and the heavyweight division and he proved it.”

Can Fury do to AJ what he did to Wilder?

“Definitely. In the heavyweight division we are only one punch away from a KO. And if he did what he did to Wilder he can do against Anthony, against anyone.”

On Tyson Fury lending Jorge a hand after he had a break in at the gym?

“Tyson noticed that Jesse’s (Vargas) fight was cancelled, so he messaged me to say ‘hey, how are you doing?’ So I told him that we were robbed and our luck was down, so he told me ‘oh, don’t worry about it – let me send you some money, so that your family is well’.

“He’s always texting me asking if we ever need anything, he’s the peoples champ. He’s becoming a great man, a humble man, a great father and a great son. It’s beautiful to be around him.”