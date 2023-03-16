From Duran To Lomachenko: Amateur Records To Blow Your Mind!

Amateur and professional boxing: two completely different sports according to a whole heap of experts. Yet it can be argued that without a solid amateur foundation, no boxer can be fully prepared to make it to the top of the paid pile.

There are exceptions of course (more about this later) but most boxing greats at world title level forged their craft at unpaid level; this in various tournaments, including the ultimate – the Olympic Games – and this served them oh, so well when they began punching for pay.

Without further ado, here are some simply incredible amateur records, compiled by some of the sport’s true greats:

Pernell Whitaker – 201 wins, 13 defeats

Roy Jones Jr – 121 wins, 13 defeats

Mark Breland – 110 wins, 1 defeat

Erik Morales – 108 wins, 6 defeats

Oscar De La Hoya – 223 wins, 5 defeats

Sugar Ray Robinson, 85 wins, 0 defeats

Kid Chocolate – 100 wins, 0 defeats

Floyd Mayweather Jr – 84 wins, 6 defeats

Muhammad Ali – 100 wins, 5 defeats (or, 99-8, 134-7)

Donald Curry – 400 wins, 4 defeats

Laszlo Papp – 301 wins, 12 defeats

Kennedy McKinney – 214 wins, 13 defeats

Vitali Klitschko – 195 wins, 15 defeats

Evander Holyfield – 160 wins, 14 defeats

Marco Antonio Barrera – 56 wins, 4 defeats

Vasiliy Lomachenko – 396 wins, 1 defeat

Guillermo Rigondeaux – 374 wins,12 defeats

Gennady Golovkin – 345 wins, 5 defeats

Odlanier Solis – 227 wins, 14 defeats

Some truly impressive, indeed in some cases, mind-boggling numbers. However, some great fighters showed a quite astonishing ability to reach the top of the mountain having had a mere handful of fights in comparison.

Look at these limited amateur records:

George Foreman – 16 wins, 4 defeats

Larry Holmes – 19 wins, 3 defeats

Roberto Duran – 29 wins, 3 defeats (or 13 wins, 3 defeats)

Pinklon Thomas – 3 amateur fights

Tim Witherspoon – 5 amateur fights

Truly amazing when we consider how much each of these guys accomplished at pro level. But then what of the greats who had NO amateur fights!

Dwight Muhammad Qawi – zero amateur fights

Bernard Hopkins – zero amateur fights

Billy Conn – zero amateur fights

It just goes to show that fighters can come from wholly different backgrounds. So what makes the greater fighter – an accomplished amateur career, or a limited amateur career (less wear and tear but also less experience)? While some special ones can do it with NO amateur career.

Interesting stuff, I hope you agree.

Have I missed out any remarkable amateur boxing records?