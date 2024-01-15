Froch and Groves Weigh in on Beterbiev vs. Bivol Light Heavyweight Undisputed

Light heavyweight champions Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol are expected to meet next for the undisputed championship in Saudi Arabia soon.

Carl Froch & George Groves gave their thoughts on this mouth-watering four-belt fight, and they’re both looking forward to it. According to promoter Eddie Hearn, Bivol has reportedly signed his portion of the contract for the fight.

Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) beat Callum Smith (29-2, 21 KOs) by a seventh-round knockout last Saturday to remove the last hurdle that stood in his way for the Bivol fight.

Froch’s Vision: Bivol’s Finesse vs. Beterbiev’s Power

“You could see how Bivol could outmaneuver him with his fast feet and boxing skills and his fast hands and his fitness and keep out of his way,” said Carl Froch to talkSPORT Boxing about a fight between light heavyweight champions Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev.

“I don’t think Bivol takes him on and has a dog fight with him. At times he’ll mix, but he’ll be better off getting on the move behind his slick boxing skills and high work rate.

“If anyone can beat him [Beterbiev], it would be Bivol, but what a great fight that is,” said Froch.

Beterbiev: The Walking KO Machine

“Beterbiev, once he lands, he has an effect. The question would be, can he land on Bivol, and would it have the same effect as everyone else he’s boxed? said George Groves.

“Bivol was exceptional against Canelo, where he gets his game plan set, and he sticks to it, and he boxed exquisitely well, but it’s a safety first approach from Bivol. He hasn’t stopped anyone in years and years [since knocking out Sullivan Barrera in March 2018].

“I thought he’d do a demolition job against him [Lyndon Artur]. If you put Lyndon Arthur in with Beterbiev, and he’d walk right through him. You have to have a really good jab to maintain and establish that distance with Beterbiev.

“If you don’t have that jab that keeps him busy, keeps him honest, and keeps him out of range, he’ll eventually march you back. Every time Callum Smith had his back against the ropes, he was in severe danger.

“Buddy McGirt in the corner was saying, ‘Stay off the ropes. Stay off the ropes.’ Bivol is probably a lot more comfortable boxing off the ropes, but I think Beterbiev is the favorite. Maybe, I’m just recency-biased watching Beterbiev at the weekend.

“I’d love to see it happen. I hope it happens,” said Groves about the Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight. “I hope it happens sooner rather than later. Beterbiev is getting older. He’s 39 now. I thought he was in his 40s, but he’s 39 [on January 21st].

“He doesn’t look old. He’s aging well, but I want to see that fight soon. They’re talking about it happening maybe at the end of the Saudi season. If it does, it would be great. I’ll probably go with Beterbiev, but I wouldn’t be confident,” said Groves.