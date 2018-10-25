Fres Oquendo Takes A Pass, Bogdan Dinu Agrees To Step In And Face Jarrell Miller On Nov. 17

Who is Bogdan Dinu? Fans may get a closer look at the unbeaten Romanian heavyweight on November 17th. According to a news story from ESPN.com, Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller is likely to face the 18-0(14) fighter in New Jersey with the WBA “regular” belt at stake. Fres Oquendo has reportedly rejected a $500,000 offer to face the unbeaten Miller for the heavyweight strap that has been (or very soon will be) stripped from holder Manuel Charr due to his failed drugs test.





Just why has Oquendo, inactive for around the four-year mark and unlikely to get any other big-fight offers, tuned down the fight? According to a source who spoke with ESPN.com, it is because Oquendo does not feel there is enough time between now and the November 17 fight to properly implement a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association testing program. It would be interesting to hear more from Oquendo, to allow the 45 year old to fully explain his concerns.

In any case, Oquendo’s withdrawal or rejection of the fight could prove to be the little-known Dinu’s gain. Miller has yet to agree to the fight and put pen to paper but there seems to be little chance he will reject the fight. But how good is Dinu? Have any of you guys ever seen him fight? The Romanian was set to face UK journeyman Tom Little this Saturday, on the Pulev-Fury card, but if Miler agrees to fight the 32 year old that fight will be off and Dinu will be training for the Miller bout.

At 6’5” Dinu is a big guy, yet looking at his record on the invaluable BoxRec lets you know he has faced nobody of consequence thus far in his ten-year pro career. A good number of Dinu’s fights have taken place in Bucharest and it remains to be seen if the shaven-headed fighter would be overwhelmed by a big fight in the US. Who knows, Dinu might prove to be a danger-man, a dark horse of the heavyweight division, or maybe Miller will blast him out quickly if the fight does take place.

How good is Miller? Fans have been asking this question for some time. We are unlikely to get an answer if the New Yorker fights Dinu next. Miller, though, is likely to pick up a secondary version of a world heavyweight title if this fight happens.