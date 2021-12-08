Frank Warren Says Tyson Fury Vs. Dillian Whyte Next Would Be “Worst Case Scenario;” Says Fury Really Wants Usyk

As fans may have read, Tyson Fury has been ordered by the WBC to defend his heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte. This does not necessarily mean, however, that the fight will happen next. Firstly, Fury is, as he has said many times, his own man – “I do what I want,” Fury has stated. Secondly, as Frank Warren said when speaking with Talk Sport, there has been no date put forward for a Fury-Whyte fight.

Fury’s main goal, Warren said today, is to fight Oleksandr Usyk in what would arguably be the most interesting heavyweight title fight in years. Right now, Warren explained, he and Fury are waiting to see if Anthony Joshua will take the step-aside money that has been spoken about so much just recently, in doing so making way for a Fury Vs. Usyk fight. This is the ideal fight, Warren said, adding that for him, a Fury-Whyte fight would be “the worst-case scenario.”

Warren hasn’t said Fury will not fight Whyte, only that he really wants Usyk.

“They haven’t told us what date the fight has to take place, at the moment they’ve just asked us to start negotiations so that’s what we’ll be starting to do,” Warren said in discussing the WBC order for Fury to fight Whyte. “We’re all working hard on the Usyk fight and getting Anthony Joshua to step aside, and we’ll have to see where we go with it. For me, the worst-case scenario is to fight Dillian. If he fights Dillian we’re likely to get it on in early March. He [Fury] wants to fight Usyk for obvious reasons, the belts being on the line and more money in the fight.”

So it seems it all hangs with Joshua and his will he/won’t he step aside? If A.J does agree to take step-aside cash (and it could be really big bucks, which would be hard to turn down), Fury may well go into a fight with Usyk, who holds the WBA/IBF and WBO belts. Fury could possibly even vacate the WBC belt. Fury will then have a great chance of beating the “too small” Usyk, scooping up the three other major belts. As of now, we’ll all just have to wait and see. But Warren did add how Fury is “living in the gym” and wants to fight soon.

“He’d like to fight Usyk but if it’s Dillian Whyte, it’s Dillian Whyte,” Warren said. “He will prepare for that fight as if it was Joe Frazier or Muhammad Ali, that’s Tyson’s mentality now.”

Whyte of course deserves his chance, but most of us would prefer to see Fury Vs. Usyk.