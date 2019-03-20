Frank Warren Says Deontay Wilder Not Going To DAZN Is “Good News For Tyson Fury,” Feels Strongly Wilder/Fury II Will Happen This Year

Promoter Frank Warren, in speaking with talkSPORT, says the fact that WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder did not go to DAZN is “good news for us, from Tyson Fury’s point of view.” Warren says he is certain negotiations between Fury and Wilder will begin again as soon as both unbeaten giants take care of business in their next fight – Wilder against Dominic Breazeale on May 18, Fury against TBA on June 15 – and that the two will fight again before the year is out.





While a good number of people were disappointed when Wilder turned down the massive money that was reportedly on offer for him to go with DAZN (plenty of these same people also stating that Wilder must be nuts to turn down that reported $100 million!), Warren says it will make the return fight with Fury both easier to make and that it will make the sequel even bigger.

“What he’s done, he’s turned down the offer to go and fight on DAZN in the States….and stayed with his broadcaster Showtime,” Warren said of Wilder. “That’s good news for us, from Tyson Fury’s point of view, because I think that fight will get made now, I think it’ll get made this year. I know all the guys wanna make it happen. It was just the fact that this massive deal came out from left field with ESPN for Tyson and that gives him a great platform and gives us more strength in the negotiations to make the fights. It may take more time than we expected, but I genuinely think now we are in a position where we can make that fight happen.”

Warren went on to say that “all his foreseeable fights will be in the States” and that there are “three or four guys” being looked at for Fury’s next fight. And then, all being well, the big rematch between fury and Wilder will then take place. The draw from December thrilled millions and a return, either televised on ESPN or on Showtime, would no doubt attract even more viewers.





So, we may not see Wilder or Fury fight Anthony Joshua this year, but we could see them fight each other again. Let’s hope so.