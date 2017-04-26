Klitschko, Joshua Ringwalks Set For Approximately 4:35 P.m. Et/1:35 P.m. Pt

The ringwalks for Saturday’s Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko heavyweight blockbuster event are set for 4:35 p.m. ET/1:35 p.m. PT with the first bell scheduled for 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT from Wembley Stadium in London.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING pre-fight coverage begins LIVE on SHOWTIME at 4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT with interviews with Joshua and Klitschko, exclusive, in-depth features and live coverage of the grand pre-fight pageantry at Britain’s largest stadium. National anthem performers and musical guests will be announced later this week.





Veteran sports broadcaster Brian Custer will anchor the live SHOWTIME coverage from Wembley Stadium with the voice of SHOWTIME Boxing, Mauro Ranallo, calling the action alongside Hall of Fame analyst Al Bernstein, former world champ Paulie Malignaggi and unofficial ringside scorer and 2017 Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Steve Farhood.

Anthony Joshua is an undefeated British sensation. He has knocked out all 18 of his professional opponents (18-0, 18 KOs) and has sold out his last five fights in some of Britain’s biggest venues—Wembley Stadium, The O2 (three times) and Manchester Arena—totaling 159,000 in attendance.

Klitschko (64-4, 54 KOs), the long-time heavyweight world champion, has fought in 28 world title fights. His most recent reign at heavyweight ran from 2006-2015 making him the second longest reigning world champion in history, behind only the legendary Joe Louis.

Joshua vs. Klitschko stands as the most significant heavyweight fight in more than a decade and will be contested in front of a record-setting 90,000 fans at Wembley. At stake are Joshua’s IBF World Championship and the vacant WBA World Championship, two titles that Klitschko previously held during his 11 year campaign as champion. The winner would be the unified heavyweight champion of the world.

Frank Bruno predictions for Klitschko v. Joshua fight

Ahead of Joshua vs Klitschko this weekend, Frank Bruno has been recruited by TalkTalk TV to teach the nation a new type of boxing. The former WBC and European heavyweight champion is joined by his son Franklin in a new tutorial video to teach the nation how to “goggle box” when they watch the biggest fight in recent memory from a different corner – their armchairs.

As boxing fans prepare to shout at the TV, question the boxers’ tactics and berate the referee’s decisions, the video sees Frank share his advice on dealing with everything from pre-match preparation, to embracing the passion of watching a fight and sharing his top tips for cooling down after – watching the Great British Bake Off.

According to Frank Bruno: “Whether you are watching from an armchair or ringside, watching a fight gets very emotional. I’ve been known to get up and shout, or body pop and breakdance as if I’m in the ring myself.”

“When watching it at home, at least you don’t have to deal with the pre-fight training and diet. What’s more you can choose who you watch with, so just don’t invite anyone who’ll annoy you around!”

As with any armchair boxers, both Frank and Franklin have given their predictions on Joshua’s chances, with both backing the young Brit to overcome the experience of Wladimir Klitschko. Frank commented:

“I think Anthony Joshua has got a good chance. He’s got youth on his side, he’s a very powerful puncher and could potentially knock Klitschko out very early. Klitschko is a great fighter though, with a lot more rounds under his belt, so you never know.”

