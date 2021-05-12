Former IBF/WBA Bantamweight Champ Jamie McDonnell Retires

“I Fought The Best To Be The Best”

Britain’s Jamie McDonnell has announced his retirement from the sport. The 35 year old who ruled as both IBF and WBA bantamweight champion, took to Instagram to make it official. McDonnell of Doncaster fought a number of big names, including, Julio Ceja, Naoya Inoue, Liborio Solis, and Tomoki Kameda, and he was not afraid to travel abroad to fight.

McDonnell defeated Mexico’s Ceja in 2013, winning the vacant IBF bantamweight title. Then, in 2014, McDonnell defeated Tabtimdaeng Na Rachawat to win the vacant WBA title. McDonnell goes out with a fine, 30-3-1(13) record. Only “Monster” Inoue stopped him.

“Well today’s the day that I am officially retiring from the sport of boxing,” McDonnell said in his statement. “At the age of 35 I feel that it’s too late to make a comeback. I have achieved more than I ever thought I would. English champion, British champion, Commonwealth champion, , European champion, IBF world champion and WBA world champion. I won my first world title in my hometown of Doncaster and I have defended every belt across the world. I fought the best to be the best.”

McDonnell did indeed have a good career, during which he bravely looked to take on the big names. In the Inoue fight, McDonnell gave it his best shot but he fell to the withering power of the Japanese star. But McDonnell should not be best remembered for that defeat.

The win over Nacho Beristain’s fighter, Ceja, was a fine victory, as were McDonnell’s wins over Na Rachawat, Solis and Kameda. McDonnell was a fighter who always entered the ring in top shape, with no corners cut in the gym, and he always gave his all, win, lose or draw.

This is likely to be one boxing retirement that sticks. McDonnell made his mark on the sport and it is to be hoped he enjoys his retirement. McDonnell went pro back in September of 2005, and he last boxed in June of 2019. McDonnell goes out a winner.