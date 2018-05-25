Results: Naoya Inoue destroys Jamie McDonnell to take WBA bantamweight title

Moments ago in Tokyo, Japan, unbeaten “Monster” Naoya Inoue lived up to his frightening nickname by displaying some truly frightening punching power. Defending WBA “regular” champ at bantamweight Jamie McDonnell was despatched with clinical efficiency, the end coming at 1:52 of the very first round. Inoue is now 16-0(14). McDonnell falls to 29-3-1(13) in being stopped for the very first time in a 13-year pro career.





Calm, patient and not at all in a hurry, the unbeaten 25 year old barely broke a sweat in taking out the previously unstopped defending champion who had made the long trip all the way from Doncaster in the UK. After a cautious start, both men opened up and the defending champion came off much the worse for wear. A left to the top of the head badly wobbled the 32 year old Brit, his legs doing s funny dance and then, moments later, McDonnell was on the canvas having been cracked by a hard left to the body.

McDonnell, who was making the seventh defence of his title, bravely got back up but he was soon finished. Stuck on the ropes and being bombarded by power shots, McDonnell tried to meet fire with fire but he was put down for a second time – the referee jumping in just as he started to fall. There were absolutely no excuses given by McDonnell or his team.

Inoue, now a three-weight world champion and already a pound-for-pound entrant on a number of lists, once again showed how lethal he is. Despite giving away a significant amount in both height and reach, “The Monster” simply tore right through his man today. How great can the Japanese sensation become? This is what fight fans the world over want to know. We may get an answer soon enough if Inoue enters the upcoming World Boxing Super Series’ next tournament, to take place at bantamweight.

But the really testing fights may have to wait. For now at least. Is there any bantamweight out there who can live with Inoue’s wicked power? Certainly the game but outgunned McDonnell never had a chance.