Former Featherweight Champ Barry McGuigan High On Moses Itauma: “He’s As Naturally Gifted As Lennox Lewis”

Unbeaten British heavyweight hope Moses Itauma caught the eye of many people even before going pro. Former featherweight king Barry McGuigan, writing in his regular column for The Mirror, has made it clear he is among those impressed by what they have seen from the 19-year-old heavyweight prospect.

McGuigan writes how Itauma, who is just 9-0(7) as a pro, is up there with heavyweight great Lennox Lewis regarding natural ability. Also in his column, McGuigan – who watched Itauma spar Daniel Dubois in his gym – commented that the teenager’s timing is Terence Crawford-like.

High praise indeed, but Itauma, who has shown speed, power, composure, and skill in his early pro bouts, has heard similar compliments from other experts. How far Itauma can go we will all enjoy finding out. Next up for the Frank Warren fighter will be a possible test against Polish veteran Mariusz Wach, who Itauma will face on the July 27th card to be headlined by Joe Joyce against Derek Chisora.

Maybe Itauma will get some rounds against 44-year-old Wach, who is currently 38-10 and has been in with plenty of names. McGuigan says Itauma is “properly old school” regarding his timing and ability to slide in and out of position during a fight.

“In terms of talent, I don’t think I have seen a British heavyweight as naturally gifted as 19-year-old Moses Itauma since Lennox Lewis came through 30-plus years ago. And he might even have the edge on him,” McGuigan writes. “We had him in sparring when Daniel Dubois was in our gym. He demanded my attention immediately because he was so good. He has a natural rhythm in the ring…..he’s a natural finisher. His distance control, balance, coordination, and accuracy are all top-class. There is probably not a better young heavyweight prospect in the world. Jared Anderson is more advanced but this kid is special. He sparred only four rounds with Dubois but that was enough. When I see that kind of timing I think Terence Crawford. The way he slides in and out of position is properly old school.”

Again, high praise indeed. But Itauma seems to be living up to it as much as he’s been taking it all in his stride. It’s pretty amazing to wonder how much as yet unseen talent and ability Itauma has got. Another thing Itauma has got is time and lots of it. The plan has been to move Itauma fast – and there has been that talk of Itauma breaking Mike Tyson’s record as the youngest heavyweight champ at age 20 – but at the same time, there is no rush.

Heavyweights, most of them at least, mature in their more advanced years compared to the lower-weight fighters. We will have to wait and see how soon Itauma reaches his peak. Can Itauma put on a show on July 27 against Wach, perhaps stealing a few of the headlines written about the card in London?