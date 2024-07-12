Usyk Will Retire Tyson Fury With December Stoppage Win, Says Usyk’s Trainer Sergey Lapin

As fight fans know, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will meet up for a return fight in December, once again in Saudi Arabia. Usyk, who scored first blood in the opening meeting between the two rival big men – with Usyk really giving Fury a hammering in an incredible ninth round before going on to win via 12 round split decision – has already begun working on his game plan for the rematch.

Usyk’s trainer, Sergey Lapin, says his man will score a stoppage win on December 21, and not only that, Lapin says Fury will retire from the sport after losing again to Usyk. Speaking with Betway, Lapin said the rematch “will not go the distance.”

“Fury will have his opportunity again in December, but this time it will not go the distance,” Lapin said. “Usyk has studied, scanned, and seen all of his trump cards. Fury has noting else to play, this will be the last fight of his career. Usyk will retire Tyson Fury.”

Judging by the way Fury has dealt with his May 18 loss to Usyk or has been unable to deal with it, take your pick; it seems a stoppage loss would have a great chance of retiring Fury. Fury gave an interview a while back in which he said he has watched tape of the May fight numerous times and that he feels 100 percent he won. Fury, delusional in the opinion of quite a few people, said the fight was “easy” and that he was “having too much fun” in the ring.

This is just not how we saw the fight. Not at all. And now, if Usyk can up his game even further and improve on his initial performance, Fury, 34-1-1(24) could be in big trouble. That said, Fury’s supporters feel he can improve his game the second time around, with the former champion being able to make the necessary adjustments to get the revenge win.

This fight really is a must-win for Fury and for his legacy. But Usyk, 22-0(14), wants to go one better this time and either stop or KO Fury. Usyk’s trainer is confident his man will get Fury out of there this time, as he very nearly did in that ninth round back in May. Has Usyk simply got Fury’s number, or can Fury come back and get his revenge a few days before Christmas?