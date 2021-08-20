Floyd Mayweather: “There Will Never Be A Fighter Better Than Me, Never!”

Perhaps stung by former rival Manny Pacquiao’s recent ‘Mount Rushmore’ boxing list, one that did not include him (Manny chose Muhammad Ali, Julio Cesar Chavez, Sugar Ray Leonard and Roy Jones Jr), Floyd Mayweather spoke about his own greatness when he was a guest on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game Show. “Money” also boasted about his enormous fortune, with Mayweather claiming he is now worth over $1 billion.

Mayweather said that while his legacy is “engraved in stone,” he would “rather have the currency than the legacy.” Mayweather then stated that there will “never be a fighter better than me, never.”

“I would [rather] have the currency than the legacy, my legacy is already engraved in stone,” Mayweather said. “They say, ‘Mayweather’s doing exhibitions, it’s bad for boxing.’ At the end of the day, my mother’s a millionaire, my dad’s a millionaire, my children are millionaires. I’ve made a billion. I reached that four years ago. [Now I’m] over $1.2 billion. I knew from the beginning I was the best in boxing, from day one. I just knew I was better than every other fighter. There will never be a fighter better than me, never. Tell me another fighter that beat 16 world champions straight? Tell me another fighter that, in just two fights, made $650 million?”

There is no doubting Mayweather’s success; in the ring and from a financial perspective. Yet Floyd has an odd way of merging the two. Yes, Floyd is the richest boxer ever, but does that make him the greatest fighter? Of course, that nice, shiny 50-0 record looks great on paper, but an unbeaten record does not necessarily indicate greatness. Sugar Ray Robinson died just about broke, he suffered 19 career defeats and he didn’t beat as many world champions in consecutive fights (there were of course far less world champions back in Robinson’s day; a perfect, it-never-should-have-changed 1 per division, in fact).

But is Mayweather a greater fighter than the original Sugar Ray? No way. Mayweather may be the best businessman boxer of all-time, but as far as the greatest fighter, he falls some way short.

Can you rank Mayweather above: Robinson, Muhammad Ali, Roberto Duran, Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns, Willie Pep, Julio Cesar Chavez, Marvin Hagler, Henry Armstrong?

I can’t.

Sure, Mayweather might be richer than those guys ever were, but what, if anything, has that got to do with how great a fighter is?