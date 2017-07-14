Floyd Mayweather says plenty about why he thinks Manny Pacquiao’s performances declined, while actually saying very little

Is the wide decision win Floyd Mayweather scored over fellow superstar Manny Pacquiao his defining win? It seems that, present, or upcoming fight with Conor McGregor aside, the May 2015 fight is the one most people want to talk to Mayweather about.

And though “Money” is currently going all-out to hype, hype and then really hype, his August fight with MMA star McGregor, he is still being asked about the win he scored over Pac Man. And, in a short interview with Fight Hub, Mayweather managed to say a whole lot about his former rival – this without actually saying much at all. We have to read between the lines somewhat, to get what Floyd is really saying:

“I was never scared of Manny Pacquiao,” Mayweather said. “I’ve never said that he took anything, all I’m going to say is this: when certain pieces from Manny Pacquiao’s team left his team, he was no longer fighting the same. That’s all I’m gonna say.”





Interesting indeed.

We all have to agree how Pac Man, the utter dynamo, the ruthless destroyer – of, amongst others, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Miguel Cotto and the much, much bigger Antonio Margarito – pretty much disappeared around 2012 or thereabouts. Not having scored a single KO win since the late 2009 win over Cotto, something sure happened to Pac Man’s power. Was it simply age that caught up with Pacquiao? Was it his being more of a pacifist due to his religious beliefs? Or, as Mayweather may or may not be saying without really saying it; did Pacquiao’s firepower diminish due to some other reason?

Which “pieces” from Pacquiao’s camp left around the time the southpaw slugger’s power apparently began to desert him? Mayweather is a smart man and he is not going to get himself into any legal issues by accusing Pac Man of anything, but he sure let his suspicions be known in the 40-something seconds that were picked up by Fight Hub.

Pacquiao, as we know, lost any vague remaining chance there might have been for a rematch with Mayweather in losing to Jeff Horn. Mayweather won the one and only fight the two best fighters of their era had. But even now, Mayweather has suspicions about the man he so clearly outboxed.