Floyd Mayweather Dominates Don Moore In Exhibition Bout – Boxing Results

After a week-long delay, Floyd Mayweather finally got his exhibition road show up and running yesterday in Abu Dhabi. Pretty much playing with his foe, former sparring partner “Dangerous” Don Moore, over the full eight rounds, Mayweather had time to borrow a ring-card girl’s round card, dance with her, talk to Moore and also talk with the commentating team.

Mayweather couldn’t help himself; he was having a ball. Floyd scored a knockdown in the final round, this with a body shot. Moore never landed a glove on the 45 year old great, this despite all his pre-fight talk of becoming the first man to beat Mayweather (even if Floyd had by some miracle lost yesterday’s bout it wouldn’t have counted on his official record, which we know is 50-0).

Mayweather earned himself a chunk of easy money yesterday and “Money” says there is more to come (and who can blame him, if there are suckers, sorry, fans out there who are willing to pay to see the stuff Floyd gave them yesterday, why would he want the party to stop?) Mayweather said in victory that he will fight again in UAE, later this year, this against a “secret” opponent.

“I will bring another fight back to UAE this year,” Mayweather said. “It’s a secret. I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag right now. But we have an opponent, and I choose the UAE.”

In reality, Mayweather never brought a fight to Abu Dhabi yesterday, he instead brought an event, one in which he showed off and had some fun. Again, if this is your thing so be it. As to who the “secret” opponent might be later this year, there are already rumours suggesting it could be Amir Khan. Mayweather and Khan ran into each other recently, with Floyd telling Amir that he shouldn’t retire. Khan of course made the decision to call it quits last week, announcing his retirement. Now he may come back and earn himself a little bit of that ‘Mayweather money.’

Mayweather-Khan in another eight-rounder? Look for it to happen a few months from now. Mayweather needs a rest first.