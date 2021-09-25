Floyd Mayweather Is Reportedly Interested In Taking Up De La Hoya’s $100 Million Offer – If Oscar Has The Money

As fight fans are probably aware, Oscar De La Hoya, recently recovered from a bout with the coronavirus, called out Floyd Mayweather, offering “Money” a gargantuan sum of money – $100 million.

TMZ Sports broke the news, grabbing a quick interview with De La Hoya. Now, a TMZ Sports article has reported how their sources have informed them that Floyd is aware of the offer and he is willing to take the fight – if De La Hoya really does have that kind of big cash at his disposal.

Reportedly, Mayweather and his people are doubtful De La Hoya has got that kind of money. But again, if – and it could be a very big if – Oscar has got that cash and can really offer it to Mayweather, the fight, the rematch, could happen.

Mayweather Vs. De La Hoya II in 2022. By which time, Oscar would be 49, and Floyd would be 45. But you know there would be a big audience willing to watch the fight – willing to pay to watch the fight. Of course, this doesn’t mean the return fight should happen, but it could.

It seems it’s now up to De La Hoya to prove that, yeah, he can come up with the kind of massive money that Mayweather is interested in. If this one doesn’t happen (and the odds say it will not happen), De La Hoya has other options if he’s still hell-bent on returning to the ring.

That postponed Vitor Belfort fight is still out there, with the head of Triller recently saying the fight was in the works for Thanksgiving weekend, November 27th.

If it came down to it, which fight would YOU rather see: Mayweather-De La Hoya II or De La Hoya-Belfort? Maybe you have zero interest in seeing either fight.

Mayweather is, of course, unbeaten at 50-0. De La Hoya is currently 39-6(30). When they fought each other back in May of 2007, the super-fight was dubbed “The World Awaits.” Who knows what a suitable tagline would be for the rematch some 15 years on?