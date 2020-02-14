Floyd Mayweather Broke? Former Friend 50 Cent Says “The Money’s Gone”

Once good friends now embroiled in a bitter feud, Floyd Mayweather and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson have been going back and forth. The latest sting from 50 is his statement that Mayweather will basically have to fight again soon, “because the money’s gone.”





Speaking as a guest on the Hot 97 Show, 50 Cent said Floyd’a extravagant way of living has caught up with him.

“I think he’s go to right now because the money’s gone,” 50 Cent said in response to being asked if he thinks Mayweather, 50-0, will fight again. “It’s fight, get the money, spend the money, fight. With the lifestyle [Floyd has] the money’s gone. Trust me. Now it’s like if you call him he’ll be at your local nightclub because he needs that action right now.”

There is possibly some big money out there for Mayweather, with possible fights against Khabib in another crossover fight, and maybe even a second go with Conor McGregor. Still, how has Floyd got himself into a position where he NEEDS to take further fights to get himself out of a financial hole, if this is indeed the case? We have of course read about ways in which Mayweather goes through cash: bodyguards that require a hefty salary, cars by the dozen, jewelry, and Floyd’s most expensive passion: gambling.





Despite all that, one would think the richest sportsman on planet earth should be safe for life, his enormous fortune too vast to ever be spent. But who really knows for sure As seemingly impossible as it is for a man who has earned as much as Floyd has to lose it all, the old saying goes like this: a fool and his money are soon parted. Is Mayweather a fool? Only time will tell, but 50 Cent sure wasn’t mincing his words. Of course Floyd would never admit to being broke, or even close to it.

Eyebrows were raised a while back when it was announced how Mayweather would be visiting relatively small venues on his upcoming “Icon Tour,” in the U.K; with Floyd charging as little as £38 per entrance fee. Maybe this is an attempt to claw back a little money?





Doubtless some fight fans, not fans of Floyd’s, would be pleased if the outspoken “Money” wound up like so many former champions who were unable to hang onto their fortune.