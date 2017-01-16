Floyd Mayweather asks, “Are they [the judges] being paid under the table?” after Jack-DeGale draw

As fight fans are probably aware, superstar Floyd Mayweather had plenty to say, both before, during and after Saturday night’s big 168-pound unification fight between his fighter Badou Jack and Britain’s James DeGale. But it is what “Money” said after the controversial draw that saw both warriors keep their belt, that has attracted the most attention.

Mayweather was furious over the decision that denied Jack from adding the IBF title to the WBC he already holds, and he has even questioned whether the judges are “being paid under the table?” Mayweather is so angry, he is quoted, by The Mirror, as saying he may not come back to New York to promote any future fights.





“I may not come back to New York after this,” Floyd said. “Something isn’t right. Are they [the judges] being paid under the table? I just want to be treated fair. This is happening because of my flamboyance.”

But has Mayweather got the right to cry robbery over this fight, a very, very close one in the opinion of just about everyone who saw it? And as for the suggestion that he, or his fighters, are being persecuted because of his “flamboyance,” well, have TMT fighter’s had a history of being robbed or treated unfairly in fights? Okay, Jack did receive a draw in his fight prior to the one with DeGale, against Lucian Bute, and most people felt Jack definitely won that one. But at which other time have any of Mayweather’s fighters been treated badly?

Floyd sure is steamed over Saturday’s decision. Still, business man that he is, he is not allowing his anger to rule out the possibility of working with DeGale in the future.

“Absolutely, he has the star power to be a superstar. I would love to work with him,” Floyd said of DeGale.

It would be interesting to see what plans Mayweather would have for the British star if he could get to promote or co-promote him. As for Jack, Mayweather mentioned a move to light-heavyweight and a challenge of WBC 175-pound champ Adonis Stevenson as a possibility, maybe in June. Just don’t expect it to happen in New York.