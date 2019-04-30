Flashback To The ’90s: Oliver McCall Will Fight Elieser Castillo On May 10th

Former WBC heavyweight champ Oliver McCall seems hell-bent on fighting on for as long as he possibly can. Dan Rafael of ESPN.com has reported how McCall, now aged 54, will face another heavyweight who was a name in the 1990s, in Elieser Castillo, on May 10th at The Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida (the fight is also up as happening on BoxRec).





Castillo of Cuba is no spring chicken himself at age 48, yet he is six years the younger man in this crazy match-up. McCall, 58-14(37) has never been stopped, while Castillo, a southpaw who is 32-9-2(18), can make the exact same claim. Who knows what to expect from the scheduled eight-rounder between the two veterans?

McCall last saw action back in November of 2018, when he won a decision over a 3-16-1 Larry Knight in what was his first fight since 2014. Castillo last boxed in June of 2017, when he was decisioned by Ytalo Perea. Before that, in 2014, Castillo dropped a decision to current WBA interim heavyweight titlist Trevor Bryan. Fans know well the McCall story: how “The Atomic Bull” has had his out of the ring troubles, how he once had a meltdown in mid-ring against Lennox Lewis – but it’s entirely possible a good number of fans have forgotten all about Castillo.

The man from Havana, now based in Miami, faced a number of big names in the ’90s, including: Chris Byrd, Tim Witherspoon, Uriah Grant, Lawrence Clay Bey, DaVarryl Williamson and Fres Oquendo. But that was a long time ago and the last time Castillo won a fight was back in 2013. Again, who knows what to expect when Castillo and McCall tangle.





A distance fight seems quite likely seeing how both guys are pretty slow of hand these days, and due to the fact that neither guy has ever been stopped before now. Don’t go expecting a classic, but who knows, maybe the two dinosaurs will put on a decent show for those fans who bother to turn up to the fight.