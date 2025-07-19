Usyk vs Dubois II Will Be An “Early Night” For Fight Fans; But Will The Fight End Early?

In what is great news for all fight fans, especially UK fight fans who hate having to stay up until 11PM or even later for the big fight they have been waiting for to finally get underway, tonight’s massive rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will be an “early night.”

According to various reports, the fight, to take place at Wembley Stadium, will begin at 9:50PM and no later (undercard fights permitting), this as there is a curfew in place at Wembley Stadium, this being 11PM. So, tonight’s rumble should be well underway before 10PM.

But will the fight itself prove to be an early night, and if so, in whose favour? Dubois as we know and have heard from him far more than once, is vowing to cause “chaos” and win the fight by KO, this by “any means necessary.” Usyk too sees an inside the distance finish, in his favour of course.

Could Dubois’s Chaos Create an Early Knockout?

It should be a great night tonight, whoever wins. With around 90,000 fans set to file into Wembley Stadium, the atmosphere promises to be something else. The lion’s share of fans in attendance will be cheering for Dubois, as the fight gets underway at least. However, Usyk has a way of demoralising a fighter as well as his fans, and over the course of the fight these fans sometimes wind up cheering for him.

Can Usyk take Dubois’s heart tonight, along with his fans?

Will Wembley’s 90,000 Turn on Dubois for Usyk?

Pick: I’m going, still, for Usyk to edge Dubois on the cards in what proves to be a great and very close fight.

Usyk, meanwhile, has said again that he plans to defeat Dubois in tonight’s rematch, and then have just one more fight before walking away and retiring. Dubois of course aims to ruin these plans.