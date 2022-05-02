Filip Hrgovic Out Of IBF Elimination Bout Vs. Zhilei Zhang; “Big Bang” Looking For Late Sub

After searching and waiting so long – as is so very long – for a willing dance partner, heavyweight contender Filip Hrgovic; who found one in towering Chinese southpaw Zhilei Zhang; their IBF elimination bout all set for this Saturday’s Canelo-Bivol card, is now back to square one.

Reports from various places say Hrgovic has been forced to withdraw from Saturday’s fight with Zhang – with “Big Bang,” as 39-year-old Zhang is known, now looking for a (very) short-notice foe.

It’s been suggested that 29-year-old Hrgovic has pulled out of the fight because of the recent death of his father and his sheer inability to train with focus since the sad passing of his dad, the event hitting the fighter hard. This is of course understandable as far as a fighter pulling out of a fight. If this is the reason Hrgovic, 14-0(12) has withdrawn he gets a pass, no doubt about it.

But how will this affect Hrgovic’s future? How will it affect Zhang’s immediate future? Fans were looking forward to this battle of unbeaten big men, the fight being the highlight of the Canelo-Bivol under-card. Now, we must wait and see when Hrgovic is ready and able to fight again. If Zhang does get a late sub, it’s your guess as well as mine as far as how good the late dance partner will actually be.

There has been no official word yet from Hrgovic or from any member of his team, but the fight with Zhang has been taken down from the BoxRec schedule, with Zhang, 23-0-1(18) now listed to face TBA. Let’s see if the giant from China will actually see action on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

At this time, our thoughts go out to Hrgovic on the sad and unfortunate passing of his father. May this gifted, avoided heavyweight contender get back into things and resume his ring career as soon as he possibly can.