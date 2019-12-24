Fights We Want To See In 2020

We were treated to some great fights, some big fights and some special fights here in 2019. Indeed, there is a lot for a fight fan to be thankful for, as there are reasons to feel optimistic about the future. The new year will soon be upon us and we boxing fans are excited about a big 2020; a year in which the following fights (and many more you can doubtless think of) will hopefully take place:





The winner of the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury rematch against Anthony Joshua

An obvious one to start with, but a guaranteed explosion of a super-fight if it does happen. But will it? Joshua said recently that he feels Fury would agree to a fight with him quicker than Wilder would (and how we grew tired of all the back and forth negotiations this fight saw in both 2018 and 2019, all for nothing), so maybe it would be better for Fury to get the win over Wilder on Feb. 22. But the word is, Wilder and Fury could box a trilogy. Fury-Wilder III would be a big deal but the one we want is Fury or Wilder against Joshua.

Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez III. Another less than original pick but this one has to go on the wish-list. Not only were fights one and two great, they were also controversial: just who is the better fighter, GGG or Canelo? Unfinished business is an overused term in boxing, but how else to describe what these two warriors have? It might not happen at middleweight – Canelo may or may not try to get back down to 160, probably not – but at 168, a third, final and hopefully decisive rumble between the Mexican and the man from Kazakhstan would suit us fans just fine.





Errol Spence-Terence Crawford. Assuming (and hoping) Spence returns to action as soon as he aims to (May or June) and assuming “The Truth” has zero ill effects from his nasty October car smash, and after he’s bagged one return win, this one would be a fight fan’s dream. Arguably the two best in the world at 147 (again, assuming Spence has not been damaged), Spence Vs. Thurman could give us the greatest welterweight fight/battle of wits/battle of pure skills since the epic Leonard-Hearns classic.

Vasyl Lomachenko-Devin Haney. The old master Vs. the young superstar in the making. After Haney has recovered from his shoulder surgery, and after Lomachenko has gotten past Teofimo Lopez (in another great fight to see in 2020, this match-up likely for April in fact, and in no way a guaranteed win for Loma), Loma Vs. Haney could prove to be very, very special. Both men are superb boxers with amazing skill, a fine boxing brain (in the case of Lomachenko, otherworldly) and spiteful punching ability. This fight could leave us all breathless.

Josh Taylor-Jose Ramirez. A 140 pound unification clash between two primed and peaking fighters who both have a fan-friendly style. Taylor was nothing short of brilliant in his magnificent FOTY candidate of a win over the also superb Regis Prograis, while Ramirez thrilled us with his wins over Jose Zepeda and Maurice Hooker this year. Put the two rival champions together and you have a can’t miss, pick ’em fight. One thing is guaranteed: a high punch output from both sides. Who can pick a winner here!





Some more

Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders

Dillian Whyte-Andy Ruiz

Naoya Inoue-John Riel Casimero

Vasyl Lomachenko-Gervonta Davis (assuming Loma beats Yuriorkis Gamboa on Dec. 28)

Miguel Berchelt-Gervonta Davis

Jermell Charlo-Tony Harrison III

Manny Pacquiao-Shawn Porter

Kosei Tanaka-Julio Cesar Martinez

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai-Jerwin Ancajas

Daniel Dubois-Joe Joyce

Shakur Stevenson-Josh Warrington

Kosei Tanaka-Moruti Mthalane