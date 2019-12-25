‘If Deontay Wilder catches Tyson Fury early it might be over’ – Danny Garcia

32 shares







Danny Garcia doesn’t like British fighter Tyson Fury’s chances when he shares the ring with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder in their rematch in 8 weeks from now on February 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada.





Garcia thinks that Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) could score a quick stoppage in the rematch with the 6’9″ Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) if he lands one of his big right hand bombs early.

Wilder had Fury knocked out in the 12th round last December, but the referee Jack Reiss gave a count rather than stopping the fight, and he was able to regain consciousness to barely beat the count. The fight was ultimately scored a draw.

Although Fury’s boxing fans complained bitterly about him being robbed, the reality is the punch stats were essentially even in every round, but Wilder landed the harder shots. If anything, one can argue that Wilder got the business not only with the scoring of the fight, but also with the way the referee chose to give a count to Fury after he was dropped in the 12th.





Danny Garcia favors Wilder to beat Fury

“That’s a tough fight because of their styles,” said Danny Garcia to Fighthype on the Wilder vs. Fury 2 rematch on February 22. “It’s like the first fight. Everyone knew that Fury was going to box real good, but can he stay away from that power? That power is unreal,” said Garcia about the unbeaten Wilder.

“If he [Wilder] catches him early, it might be over. I don’t see no heavyweight beating Wilder right now, to be honest with you,” said Garcia.

With Fury bulking up for the rematch, that increases the chances that Wilder will catch him with one of his big right hand shots early in this fight. Fury’s new trainers Javan ‘Sugarhill’ Steward and Andy Lee want him to sit down on his shots to try and knockout Wilder, and that means he’s going to be standing flat-footed more often.





Fury is unable to generate any kind of power when he’s on the move, and if he stops to slug, it could be bad for him. Wilder took advantage of Fury trying to slug with him in the 12th by dropping him hard. In the previous 11 rounds, Fury ran around the ring in the same way he did against Wladimir Klitschko.

Wilder will be tough to beat

“It was close but only because of the knockdowns, but it’s going to be tough to beat Wilder,” said Danny when asked about his thoughts on the first Deontay vs. Fury fight last December. “He has something inside him that the other guys don’t have; he has a big heart. So good luck to those guys. For sure,” said Garcia.

Now that Wilder knows how to catch Fury with his right hand punches, it could be a lot easier for him in the rematch. In rounds 1 through 8, Wilder didn’t understand how to get to Fury, due to all the feints and movement he was using. But once Wilder figured Fury out, he dropped him repeatedly, and had him knocked out in the 12th.

With his wins over Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin, Fury will likely be emboldened to try and slug with Wilder, because those easy mismatches Top Rank set him up with has gone to his head. Fury’s promoters at Top Rank didn’t want to put him right hand in with Wilder after their first fight last December, as they thought it would be a great idea to build up his popularity in the United States by putting him in with the little known light punchers Schwarz and Wallin.

That move almost backfired on Top Rank when Fury was badly cut in the 3rd round by the Swedish heavyweight Wallin last September, and later staggered badly in the 12th. The cut over Fury’s right eye required 47 stitches to close, and will leave a lot of scar tissue. Wilder says he’s going to open that cut up straightaway in the rematch with Fury on February 22.

Garcia thinks Anthony Joshua CAN’T handle Wilder’s power

“Everyone has a chance in boxing,” said Danny when asked if Anthony Joshua has a chance against the Wilder vs. Fury 2 rematch. “Anyone with boxing gloves on, you have to give them a chance, but I don’t see no one standing up to that power right now, to be honest with you,” Garcia said about Wilder having too much power for Joshua.

The way that Anthony Joshua was hurt against Andy Ruiz Jr., it’s hard to imagine him being able to take Wilder’s punching power for any length of time before he nosedives down. Joshua will likely use the Wladimir Klitschko style of fighting to try and beat Wilder. In other words, Joshua will move a lot and clinch at every opportunity to try and stifle Wilder’s right hand power.

Danny Garcia (35-2, 21 KOs) is fighting next month against Ivan Redkach (23-4-1, 18 KOs) in a 12 round fight LIVE on SHOWTIME on January 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This fight for the former two division world champion Garcia could set the table for a bigger match against WBA Super World welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao in 2020.