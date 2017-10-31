Fights that MUST happen in 2018

With the holiday season fast approaching. Many people are making their shopping lists and wish lists. As we end another exciting year for pugilistic combat. One can not help but look forward to 2018 and think about all of the tantalizing matchups that it may bring us. Here are just a few fights that I am hoping to get in 2018. Seeing these fights made with be the perfect way to end 2017 and start off 2018 on the right foot.

Terence Crawford vs Keith Thurman.





This fight has must see written all over it. Two young, hungry, confident undefeated champions. Crawford has established himself as the best 140 lb. fighter in the world. He is moving up to 147 for bigger fights and bigger paydays. Thurman has recently become the man to beat at 147 with his victory over Danny Garcia. This fight would be the most difficult test both men have ever faced. The winner would be the man in one of the deepest divisions in boxing and would have major pound for pound consideration. There has been major hype and speculation surrounding this fight. Both men have mentioned one another as potential opponents. This fight could and should actually happen.

Jermall Charlo vs Canelo Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin

Jermall Charlo is the mandatory challenger for the WBC Middleweight title. That belt is currently owned by Gennady Golovkin. However after thier recent draw he and Canelo Alvarez have unfinished business. Logic says those two will fight again. Hopefully Charlo gets the winner. Charlo vs GGG or Canelo would make for a PPV spectacular. Charlo is young hungry and strong. His aggressive t.v. friendly style makes for an entertaining bout every time out. He has been very vocal about wanting his title shot. I believe he will get it around September 2018.

Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder.

This fight sells itself. The two biggest punchers in the heavyweight divisions. A ridiculous 57 knockouts in 58 fights. Both men undefeated. Both very polarizing figures. Both champions. Amazingly both men want the fight. This past Saturday Anthony Joshua took care of his side by stopping Carlos Takam in 10 Rounds. Now all we need is for Deontay Wilder to get past his rematch with the man he won the title from in Bermane Stiverne. I fully expect Wilder to win this rematch and head into 2018 with Joshua in his sights. This fight will make for the biggest heavyweight Clash since Evander Holyfield vs. Lennox Lewis in 1999. The winner of Wilder vs Joshua will be able to call themself the heavyweight champion.





Be sure to let me know your pics for these fights and any other potential matchups you are looking forward to in 2018.