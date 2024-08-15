Boots Ennis Ordered to Rematch Karen Chukhadzhian: Hearn’s Frustration

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis has been ordered by the sanctioning body to defend against his mandatory Karen Chukhadzhian in a rematch next.

Matchroom promoter Hearn says he’s made a “substantial offer” to WBC 147-lb champion Mario Barrios to fight Boots in a unification bout and is waiting to hear back.

Eddie also floated the idea of Ennis fighting Conor Benn, which would interest British fans but would be seen negatively by U.S. fans. Benn is a no-name with Americans and no different than Karen Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs).

Hearn isn’t happy about the IBF’s move because this isn’t a big fight, and it’s not furthering his goal to turn Boots Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs) into a superstar.

Hearn’s Unhappiness with the IBF’s Decision

“I see some comments about Jaron Ennis. The mandatory has been called, and I’m not over the moon about it because it’s good fighter in [Karen] Chukhadzhian, but it’s someone that he’s boxed before,” said Eddie Hearn to Boxing News about IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis having to defend against his mandatory contender Karen Chukhadzhian, a fighter he beat by a lopsided twelve round unanimous decision in 2023.

If Hearn can’t get Barrios to agree to the fight with Boots, he needs to convince him to drop the IBF belt and move up to 154 because it’s pointless for him to stay at welterweight if he’s not going to be getting the unification fights that he wants.

“It’s been called but we want to make the biggest fights out there. It’s frustrating. If it’s a fight that has to be ticked off quickly, we’ll do it. But we want big fights for Conor Benn and Jaron Ennis. Maybe they fight each other. But the plan for Boots is unification fights.

“I’ve made a substantial offer to Mario Barrios to fight Jaron Ennis. Let’s see what he says,” said Hearn.