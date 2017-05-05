Fab 4 Rivalries – Duran, Leonard, Hagler, Hearns (Boxing Documentary)

The “Fab 4” is the nickname that refers to the four elite Hall of Fame boxers – Roberto Duran, Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns, and Marvelous Marvin Hagler. These four men are widely regarded as four of the very best who ever competed in the long rich history of professional boxing.





Roberto Duran was a four division world champion, having successfully won championships at lightweight, welterweight, super welterweight, and middleweight. He is widely regarded as one of the best lightweights of all time. His long and illustrious career spanned over five decades, where he compiled a record of 103-16-0 with 70 wins coming by way of knockout. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2007.

Sugar Ray Leonard was a five division world champion, having successfully won championships at welterweight, super welterweight, middleweight, super middleweight, and light heavyweight. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest welterweights of all time. Leonard finished his storied career with a record of 36-3-1, with 25 wins coming by way of knockout. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1997.

Thomas Hearns was a five division world champion, having successfully won championships at welterweight, super welterweight, middleweight, super middleweight, and light heavyweight. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest welterweights and super welterweights of all time. Hearns finished his career with a professional record of 61-5-1 with 48 wins coming by way of knockout. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2012.

Marvelous Marvin Hagler was a long reigning middleweight world champion, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest middleweights in boxing history. He finished his professional career with a record of 62-3-2 with 52 wins coming by way of knockout. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993

All of the members of the Fab 4 had stellar careers with impressive accomplishments on their own. But each of the four boxers is probably best known for the fights they against one another during the 1980s, where each of the four squared off against the other three at least once, and in one case, as often as three times. In total, there were nine fights among members of the Fab 4, and these contests brought some of the most amazing fights and memorable moments the sport of boxing has ever known.

This edition of Rummy’s Corner attempts to provide fans with a chronological recap of all nine fights that took place between members of the Fab 4 during the 1980s. It is my sincere hope that boxing fans, especially fans of the 80s boxing, will be provided with a pleasant stroll down memory lane. Please watch and enjoy the video!