Chris Eubank Jr. vs Arthur Abraham on Saturday

In a continuing campaign to make it a network destination for Canadian boxing fans, Super Channel has announced its subscribers across Canada will be able to watch this Saturday’s action from London, headlined by International Boxing Organization (IBO) Super Middleweight World Champion Chris Eubank Jr. against 3-time, 2-division world titlist “King” Arthur Abraham, starting at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT, live from The SES Arena, Wembley, in London.

Four championship fights on the exciting “Eubank Jr. vs. Abraham” card, promoted by Poxon Sports in association with Team Sauerland, will air live on Super Channel.

Super Channel has recently aired Brook vs. Spence Jr. and Pacquiao-Horn, live from the UK and Australia, respectively.





“We are delighted to have yet another world-class bout to bring to Canadian fight fans,” said Troy Wassill. Dorector of Programming, Domestic Distributors & Sports for Super Channel. “The phenomenal response on social media we had to the Pacquiao vs Horn bout we recently aired, goes to show that Canadian viewers are hungry for more great boxing action and we intend to deliver.”

The 27-year-old, British-born Eubank Jr. (24-1, 19 KOs) is the son of Chris Eubank Sr., (45-5-2, 23 KOs), the former World Boxing Organization (WBO) super middleweight and middleweight world champion, who co-trains and manages his son.

Eubank Jr. is a former Interim World Boxing Association (WBA) Middleweight World Champion. The rising British star captured the IBO title this past February, stopping Renold Quinlan (11-1, 7 KOs) in the 10th round. His July 15th fight versus Abraham will be his first IBO title defense.

Eubank is also world rated No. 5 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), No. 8 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF).





The far more experienced Abraham (46-5, 30 KOs), fighting out of Berlin, Germany, Is the IBO No. 1 ranked contender. The tough Armenia-native is a two-time WBO super middleweight world champion, in addition to being a former IBF Middleweight World Champion. Remarkably, he is 18-4 (9 KOs) in world championships, 7-4 (4 KOs) against former or current world champions.

Past world champions Abraham has defeated during his 17-year professional career includes Raul Marquez, Hector Javier Velazco, Jermain Taylor, Robert Stieglitz three times, and Giovanni De Carolis. “King” Arthur also holds victories over world-class opponents such as Martin Murray, Paul Smith twice, Lajuan Simon, Edison Miranda twice, Khoren Gevor, Sebastian Demers, Kofi Jantuah, Kingsley Ikeke, Robin Krasniqi and Howard Eastman.

Four of Abraham’s five career losses have been to world champions Carl Froch, Andre Ward, Gilberto Ramirez and Stieglitz, who is the only opponent to stop Abraham, winner of 10 of his last 11 fights, the most recent a 12-round unanimous decision win over Krasniqi (46-4, 17 KOs) this past April in Germany.

Abraham is the No. 1 ranked WBO super middleweight, WBA No. 4, and No. 7 by the IBF and The Ring magazine.

Welshman “Lightning” Lee Selby (24-1, 9 KOs) makes his third defense of his IBF Featherweight World title, which he originally captured May 30, 2015, taking an eighth-round technical decision over previously unbeaten Evgeny Gradovich (19-0-1, 9 KOs).

In the 12-round co-feature, the popular Selby will face his stiffest challenge in former WBA Featherweight World Champion Jonathan Victor “Yoni” Barros (41-4-1, 22 KOs), of Argentina, the IBF No. 1 contender.

Also scheduled to air live on Super Channel on July 15th are a pair of interesting 12-round match-ups as highly-touted Kid Galahad (22-0, 13 KOs) defends his IBF Inter-Continental featherweight title against the stiffest test of his young career, Mexican challenger Jose “El Tigre” Cayetano (21-5, 10 KOs), as well as undefeated WBA Continental super lightweight champion Robbie Davis Jr. (15-0, 11 KOs), ranked No. 4 by the IBF, puts his belt on the line versus Michal Syrowatka (18-1, 6 KOs), of Poland.

To see the “Eubank Jr. vs. Abraham” live, as well as more exciting boxing to come, fight fans in Canada can contact their local cable provider to subscribe to Super Channel and all that it has to offer, including premium series, movies and much more, for as low as $9.95 per month.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs Arthur Abraham on 7/15

It’s official! Arthur Abraham (46-5, 30 KOs) will challenge Chris Eubank Jr (24-1, 19 KOs) for the IBO World Super Middleweight Championship on July 15 at the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, live on ITV Box Office in the UK.

‘King Arthur’, a former two-weight World ruler, will have the opportunity to claim World honors for a fourth time following reigns at 160 and 168 pounds.

Although fighting for the first time on UK soil, the German veteran is no stranger to British boxers having previously shared the ring with Carl Froch, Paul Smith and Martin Murray in a series of memorable World title fights.

Eubank Jr, the son of the legendary British fighter Chris Eubank, will be making the first defence of the IBO super middleweight strap he claimed with a tenth-round technical knockout victory over Australia’s Renold Quinlan in February.

Speaking at a press conference today in London, Abraham said: ‘’I’m very happy to have the opportunity to fight here in England. The UK boxing fans are amongst the best in the World, and I look forward to putting on a great show on July 15.

‘’I will train hard with my coach Ulli Wegner. I will make sure I’m in top shape and ready to secure a great victory. I know Chris Eubank Jr is a good fighter, like his father. I’m expecting a tough fight, but I’m confident I will beat him!’’

‘’Arthur Abraham has my respect,’’ said Eubank Jr. ‘’He has done what he’s done in his career, but now it’s my time. I have been preparing my whole life to fight the best, and now, I have the opportunity to fight one of the top super middleweights in the World, and to really make my mark on the division.

‘’Abraham is a strong, come forward fighter, but he’s one-dimensional. He’s very good in that one dimension, but a one-dimensional fighter cannot beat me. I see a lot of holes in his game and I’m going to exploit those holes ruthlessly.’’

Eubank Jr was joined by his father Chris Eubank, the former two-weight WBO World Champion, who said: ‘’Arthur Abraham is a great warrior and I’m sure the boxing fraternity will say it’s a tough fight, but I don’t think so. I think he’s in danger like all of Jr’s previous opponents, but talk is cheap so I’ll step back now and let him do what he does in the ring.’’

Abraham and Eubank Jr will come face-to-face again at a second press conference tomorrow at the Titanic Hotel in Berlin ahead of their IBO World title clash.