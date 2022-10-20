Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford possible for Feb.4th in Las Vegas

A new working date of February 4th is being reported for when/if welterweight champions Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford will battle for the undisputed championship in Las Vegas.

Dan Rafael is reporting the news of the new February 4th date for the Spence vs. Crawford fight. They were supposed to fight in November, but Crawford has the contract, and it’s taking longer than many thought.

Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) expressed his disapproval today, saying that Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) is “stalling” in getting the deal done. Errol added that he could be fighting in November if not for Crawford.

Losing out on a fight in 2022 just to get the fight with Crawford done has not made Spence a happy camper. Spence will get a big payday for the Crawford fight, but he’s also losing out on money by fighting only once this year.

If Crawford had signed quickly, Spence would be fighting twice this year, but the negotiations haven’t gone smoothly. Where you got to worry if your Spence is if the fight fails to happen in February, and it’s given a new date.

Spence needs to get his career back on track again because he can’t afford to devote years trying to set up a fight against Crawford that might ultimately bomb when it comes to the PPV buys.

If it happens, boxing fans will be pleased, but many of them have already given up on the Spence-Crawford fight and lost interest. They’re fed up waiting for this fight because it’s taken too long to negotiate, and they rarely see Spence and Crawford in action.

The two have been so inactive over the last three years of their careers that it’s hurt their popularity in arguably a similar way as we saw Gennadiy Golovkin’s visibly deteriorate by rarely fighting in the last two years of his career.

It doesn’t take long for boxing fans to forget about fighters when they only fight once a year, especially when the opposition that they compete against is nothing special. Crawford’s opposition has been middle-of-the-road guys since moving to 147.

Crawford’s opposition at welterweight:

Shawn Porter

Kell Brook

Amir Khan

Jeff Horn

Jose Benavidez Jr

Egidijus Kavaliauskas

Per source involved: The date for #SpenceCrawford, should they finalize the contract that is now in Crawford's hands, is Feb. 4 in Las Vegas. IMO: It's a good date — the week before the Super Bowl with no NFL games that weekend. — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) October 20, 2022