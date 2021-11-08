Errol Spence could face Crawford vs. Porter winner

Errol Spence Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs) is dropping some big hints that he’ll face the winner of the November 20th fight between WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter.

Spence already made it clear last month what his intentions are by him saying that he ONLY wants to fight for a world title in his next contest, and he’s not interested in a tune-up.

IBF/WBC welterweight champion Spence will reportedly be in attendance for the Crawford-Porter fight at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on November 20th in what will be a scouting mission for all intents and purposes.

Regardless of who wins that fight, you can expect Spence to enter the ring to challenge the winner. Ideally, Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) will come out as the winner, which would set up the long-awaited unification fight between the two.

Spence needs to get the fight with the 34-year-old Crawford over while he still has enough youth left for the contest to mean anything. If Spence waits too much longer, Crawford could lose to someone. Heck, it might even happen this month in his fight with Porter.

I mean, you can’t rule out a win for Porter, given Crawford has essentially fought B & C-level opposition since he moved up to the 147-lb division in 2018.

“I need fight for a title next.. tune-up fights for guys who are unsure of themselves,” said Spence on Twitter.

Many boxing fans believe that Crawford will have too much for Spence, particularly with what he’s gone through with his terrible car crash in 2019 in Texas and his recent eye injury.

The way things have been going lately for Spence, his career could be over with soon with his injuries. That being the case, Spence needs to fight the winner or even the loser of the Crawford-Porter fight while he still has the chance.

I say the loser of the fight because if Crawford gets beaten by Porter, the boxing would still likely prefer to see Spence fight Terence. We already saw Spence beat Porter at his own game by outslugging him in an inside war in 2019.

If Spence had boxed Porter, he likely would have schooled him as he did against little Mikey Garcia. That wasn’t even a fight. Mikey was too small, too fat, and too limited to compete with Spence.

Spence lost out on a dream fight against Manny Pacquiao last August when he suffered a retina injury while sparring for the match. The injury resulted in Spence being replaced by WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas, who defeated the 42-year-old Pacquiao and sent him into retirement.