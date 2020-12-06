Errol Spence beats Danny Garcia – Boxing Results

Errol Spence Jr showed on Saturday night how far ahead of everyone in the welterweight division with his splendid 12 round unanimous decision over Danny Garcia in their headline fight on Fox Sports pay-per-view.

As it turns out, the southpaw IBF/WBC welterweight champion Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) didn’t need a tune-up, after all, to get ready for his fight against Danny. Spence was too good for Danny in outworking him, outboxing and out-punching him through the 12 round fight.

Garcia was competitive throughout the fight, and he landed a lot of huge shots that would have knocked out most fighters in the division. Spence took the blows and fought well to get the victory.

“It was common sense basically. I was the taller person and he had the shorter arms,” said Spence at the post-fight news conference in talking about his victory tonight.

“I always had a good jab, so that’s what I was working on. I was setting everything up with the jab, and basically outpointing him.

“I had a 10-12 week training camp, and I was taking punches during sparring,” Spence said when asked if he was worried tonight about whether his punch resistance was still the same after his car accident in 2019.

‘I wasn’t surprised that I was taking punches in the fight, because this is something I’d been taking. So I wasn’t surprised at all, and I always had a great chin.

‘I give myself a B. I think I had a little bit of ring rusty in there, but I think I was in such great shape and had a great training camp. I just felt that using my jab and my angles was the best move. That’s what I basically did,” said Spence.

It could have been a better performance from Spence, but he looked like he was rusty from being out of the ring for a year. Still, Spence was exceptional in beating Danny Garcia in every are of the game.

“I’m not thinking about that,” said Spence when asked if he’s thinking about fighting Terence Crawford next.

“I’m thinking about seeing my kids tomorrow, sitting at my ranch, and riding my horses after 10 to 12 weeks. Just chilling out, and eating some good food.

“We’ll see what holds in the future, but right now I’m just enjoying myself. I’ve had a long year and a half coming back. I’m going to wind down for a week or two before I get back on the ball,” said Spence.