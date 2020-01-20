‘Errol Spence ain’t no REAL killer’ – Angel Garcia

Danny Garcia’s dad/trainer Angel Garcia says IBF/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. isn’t the great fighter that a lot of boxing fans thought he was. Angel says a lot of the fighters that people think are good are actually guys that were “pampered” with soft match-making, and they were never put in a real test.





The fighters are built up to create a name with the way they’re carefully matched, and they’re not as good as the perception fans have about them.

Spence has only had a small handful of good opponents during his short pro career. Whether that means Spence has been pampered, like Angel says, is unclear. He did beat Shawn Porter and Kell Brook, but there’s no other big names on his resume besides those two.

Angel wants his son former 2 division world champion Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia (35-2, 21 KOs) to get a title shot against Spence or WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) this year. Garcia is fighting this Saturday against Ivan ‘El Terrible’ Redkach in a WBC 147-lb title eliminator at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. A win for Garcia will make him the WBC mandatory for Spence’s WBC’s belt.





Spence (26-0, 21 KOs) is coming off of a less than great performance in beating WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter last year on September 28. Errol won the fight by a 12 round split decision, but a lot of people think Porter should have gotten the nod.

“Yeah, he looked good,” said Angel said to Fighthype about Spence. “It’s not the blueprint. The thing is, these fighters, they get pampered where they’re at to build a name.

“Then when you step it up on them, the thing is that he [Spence] ain’t no real killer like that. He ain’t no real killer, and he ain’t been tested. He’s not been real tested like when someone hits you flush,” said Angel.





Danny Garcia can maybe get a shot against Spence in 2020, as long as he wins on Saturday against Redkach. Spence also needs to show that he’s still cogent, because he didn’t look like he was all there in his interview last December with Fox Sports. This was the first interview for Spence, 29, since his car crash on October 10, and he sounded like was slurring his words.

“Yeah, we want him [Errol Spence].,” said Angel about Danny Garcia wanting the fight. “Hell, yeah. Why not? Nah,” said Angel when asked if Spence looked fully recovered from his car crash during his recent interview with Fox. They say he lost a couple of teeth.

“If it was me giving advice to him as a friend, I’d say, ‘Two years, buddy,'” Angel said in recommending Spence sit out of the ring for 2 years recovering from a car crash. I would tell him to take off, go enjoy your family and kids, and go look at life differently. I’ll see you in 2 years. He’s young, and he’s not old,” said Angel on Spence.

It would be good for Danny if Spence follows Angel’s advice, and stops fighting for 2 years. Danny could move in, and have an easier time grabbing Spence’s IBF and WBC welterweight titles. However, Garcia already lost to Keith Thurman and Porter, and he might not have the overall talent to win the belts.

Danny was a good fighter at 140, but he’s not shown the same ability to win at the highest levels of the 147-lb division. You’d like to think that Angel’s advice to Spence was done because he cares about him. But at the same time, it’s not as Angel’s son Danny ‘Swift’ wouldn’t benefit from Spence disappearing for 2 years.