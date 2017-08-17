Erik Skoglund: Callum Smith is toughest opponent

Erik Skoglund (26-0, 12 KOs) met the Swedish press at an Open Gym session today in Stockholm and talked about sparring Danish legend Mikkel Kessler and feeling confident ahead of facing Callum Smith (22-0, 17 KOs) in the quarter-finals of the World Boxing Super Series in Liverpool, September 16.

“The preparations are going very well,” said Skoglund. “I am in the shape of my life and I need to be because Callum Smith is the toughest opponent I could ask for.”





Former five-time world champion, Danish ‘Viking Warrior’ Mikkel Kessler has been a world class sparring partner for Skoglund in the build up for the Swedes first fight since moving down from light heavy to super middleweight to get a chance to get his hands on the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

“The last week the living legend Mikkel Kessler sparred with me. I have sparred with him before when he faced Carl Froch for the second time in 2013, and I can really feel how much I have developed.”

“Like then the sparring this week was unbelievable good. Kessler is a clever fighter, he knows his game. He has good footwork, good head movement, good punches. Good left hook to the head and body. He is not too unlike Callum Smith,” said Skoglund.

Smith selected Skoglund as his quarter-final opponent during the Draft Gala on July 8 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. With under four weeks to the fight at the Echo Arena Skoglund is ready to cause a stir against one of the favorites for the tournament.





“I am full of confidence ahead of fighting Callum Smith. I don’t feel any pressure. The pressure is on Callum, everyone expects him to shine in Liverpool, but I’m happy to be the underdog. I’m relaxed and ready to steal the shine and create the surprise.”

Tickets are on sale now priced £35, £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200 and £350 (VIP) via Liverpool Echo Arena.

Face value tickets are also available from www.stubhub.co.uk. StubHub is the official ticket partner and marketplace of the World Boxing Super Series.

David Price added to Smith vs. Skoglund card on 9/16

One more roll of the dice, Price geared up for comeback on Smith-Skoglund undercard September 16

Heavyweight David Price (21-4, 18 KOs) is confirmed on the World Boxing Super Series undercard when he faces Raphael Zumbano Love (39-15-1, 32 KOs) over eight rounds at the Echo Arena, Liverpool September 16.

“I’m looking forward to making a statement on the World Boxing Super Series undercard,” said 34-year old Price.

The task ahead for Price is a 36-year old Brazilian who went the distance with reputable heavyweights as Shannon Briggs and Andy Ruiz Jr.

“I know Raphael has been in with some big names and he has taken a few of them the distance. So he must be quite tricky and quite durable, but I view this fight, like all of my fights, as a must win fight.”

There have been ups and downs in Price’s career, but the Liverpool boxer has not given up the hope of achieving great results.

“I have tried to go to world level a couple of times and failed, but there’s no shame in that. It’s all about getting back to winning ways and hopefully setting up a title shot of some kind.”

Price lost his last fight February 4 at the Olympia in London when he fought for the WBO European title and was stopped by his opponent Christian Hammer in the 7th round. A tough loss that led to speculations on Price’s future.

“If you lose you manage to convince yourself to go again. After the last fight I did toy with the idea of packing it in, but after a bit of time I decided to give it a last crack of the whip because a defeat doesn’t always signal the end.”

Also added to the undercard is Mikael Lawal (2-0, 2 KO’s). The big-punching undefeated British prospect will take on the very tough Jakub Wojcik (8-19-2, 4 KOs) from Poland. The pair will meet in a four-round cruiserweight contest.

Tickets are on sale now priced £35, £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200 and £350 (VIP) via Liverpool Echo Arena.

Face value tickets are also available from www.stubhub.co.uk. StubHub is the official ticket partner and marketplace of the World Boxing Super Series.

Adam Little faces Darren Surtees on Smith-Skoglund card

Blackpool’s Adam Little (17-2, 5 KOs) takes on Darren Surtees (7-0, 5 KOs) on September 16th at the Echo Arena, Liverpool on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series super middleweight quarter-final clash between Liverpool’s Callum Smith and Sweden’s Erik Skoglund.

“This is the opportunity I have been waiting for,” said Little. “I’ve always wanted to be part of the biggest shows. The World Boxing Super Series is absolutely fantastic for the sport of boxing; so it’s just great to be involved with it.”

Little, the former English and Central Area Welterweight Champion, has built an impressive resume which has seen him in multiple crowd-pleasing domestic dust-ups. But now, he revealed his delighted to finally receive an opportunity to box on the biggest stage.

Despite being aware of his opponent’s impressive punching power, Little believes he will have too much experience and skill for Surtees. However, the 26-year old also expressed his admiration for Surtees for his willingness to accept such a challenging fight at this stage of his career.

“Surtees is a very big puncher, as his record suggests. But I’m far more experienced than him and I’ve been up against a much higher level of opposition than he has. I think this fight is going to be one fight too soon for him, but he can come back and learn from it.”

“I just want so say fair play to him for taking the fight. Not many boxers of his age and experience would be willing to step up in class like he is here.”

“I’m not stupid… I know he’ll be coming in there trying to knock me out; and I’ll be prepared for that. This fight is guaranteed to be an absolute war, and the fans are in for a real treat!”

Surtees, the 22-year old from County Durham, has been making a big impression on the North East boxing scene with his recent run of knock-out victories.

He predicts the same result in the domestic Super Lightweight contest over eight rounds in Liverpool.

“I’ve got this reputation as a big puncher, but if I want to, I have the ability to outbox Little and beat him on points as well. I’m just going to demolish him in every single round. If the referee doesn’t stop the fight, I believe his corner will!”