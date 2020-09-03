Erickson Lubin And Terrell Gausha Meet In Title Eliminator Live On Showtime®, Sept 19

Hard-Hitting Tugstsogt Nyambayar Battles Unbeaten Cobia Breedy in Co-Main Event and Unbeaten Welterweight Jaron Ennis Takes On Juan Carlos Abreu in Telecast Opener

NEW YORK – September 3, 2020 – Top 154-pound contenders go toe-to-toe as hard-hitting Erickson “Hammer” Lubin battles 2012 U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha in a WBC Super Welterweight Title Eliminator headlining a three-fight event presented by Premier Boxing Champions on Saturday, September 19 live on SHOWTIME from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

The SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features Mongolia’s Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar stepping in to face unbeaten Cobia “Soldier” Breedy in the 10-round featherweight co-main event bout. The telecast opener will see one of the top prospects in boxing, unbeaten welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis,squaring off against the Dominican Republic’s Juan Carlos Abreu in a 10-round matchup.

The event is promoted by TGB Promotions. The Ennis vs. Abreu bout is promoted in association with D & D Boxing.

“The super welterweight division is red-hot, and the winner between Erickson Lubin and Terrell Gausha on September 19 will be in a prime position to be the next 154-pound world champion, including a possible matchup against the following week’s Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario winner,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Erickson Lubin has been on a tear since his only loss, showing his growth from the Prospect Of The Year to a top contender. Terrell Gausha has an impressive pedigree dating back to his time as a U.S. Olympian and like Lubin, he can earn a second world title opportunity with a win on September 19. Add in two exciting undercard attractions, and this is yet another fight card on SHOWTIME that boxing fans won’t want to miss.”

The 24-year-old Lubin (22-1, 16 KOs) has put together an impressive four-bout winning streak since a loss to Jermell Charlo in 2017. He became the first person to stop former champion Ishe Smith, and most recently, he dominated Nathaniel Gallimore to earn a decision in October. A native of Orlando, Fla., Lubin is trained by renowned coach Kevin Cunningham as he continues his quest to another title opportunity. After a stellar amateur career, Lubin turned pro at 18 years old in 2013, eventually being named Prospect Of The Year by ESPN and Ring Magazine in 2016.

“I’m focused and ready to make my 2020 debut on SHOWTIME,” said Lubin. “Terrell Gausha has been in the ring with a few good fighters and he’s also an Olympian, so I know he has the experience, but I’m expecting to dominate him. My mindset will be to execute my game plan and come out on top. I’m going to show the world that I’m one of the best 154 pounders out there and I’m ready to put a strap around my waist. It’s Hammer time!”

A member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic team, Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs) was born in Cleveland, Ohio but now fights out of Encino, Calif., where he is trained by Manny Robles. The 32-year-old is coming off a split draw against former world champion Austin Trout in May 2019. Gausha won his first 20 professional fights, before suffering his only career defeat in a 2017 world title showdown against Erislandy Lara.

“Training camp has obviously been a little different ahead of this fight, but we’ve done what we need to, and I’ll be ready on September 19,” said Gausha. “This is a big fight for me, being my second chance at getting to a world title. I know Lubin is a young, good fighter and I’m sure he’ll also be ready. But this is my fourth southpaw in a row, so I’m very prepared for this fight and I’m going to show that I’m on another level.”

The 28-year-old Nyambayar (11-0, 9 KOs) won a silver medal representing his native Mongolia in the 2012 Olympics. He now lives and trains in Las Vegas. Nyambayar ascended the featherweight rankings after his extensive amateur career with victories over then unbeaten Harmonito Dela Torre and former interim champion Oscar Escandon. Nyambayar earned his first world title shot before earning the title shot when he defeated former champion Claudio Marrero in January 2019. The Mongolian dropped his most recent fight against long-reigning WBC Featherweight Champion Gary Russell Jr. in February on SHOWTIME.

“I am excited to step in the ring and perform on September 19,” said Nyambayar. “The change in opponent to Breedy will have no effect on me. This is the fight game, so you always have to be prepared. I was already working hard and I will continue to work day by day to be at my very best when I compete on fight night.”

The 28-year-old Breedy (15-0, 5 KOs), from Bridgetown, Barbados and fighting out of Hyattsville, Md., turned pro in 2014 and trains in Barry Hunter’s Headbangers Gym in Washington, D.C. Fighting under the nickname “Soldier”, Breedy served three years in the Barbadian military. Inside the ring, he most recently stopped Titus Williams in December, capping off a successful 2019 where he added three wins to his unblemished record. Having campaigned at both 130 and 135 pounds, Breedy is looking to make a name for himself in the competitive 126-pound division.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity and I’m thankful to my team for getting me this fight,” said Breedy. “I stay in the gym and I’m always prepared and staying ready. I have that mindset so I can take advantage of any opportunity that comes my way. My opponent is a good fighter, but on September 19, tune in and watch me go to war. The world will get to know who I am. I’m going to give 100 percent. I can do anything in the ring, and I will show it on fight night.”

A native of boxing-rich Philadelphia, Pa., the supremely talented Ennis (25-0, 23 KOs) returns to the ring after stopping Bakhtiyar Eyubov in January. Ennis scored two emphatic knockout victories on ShoBox: The New Generation in 2018 before adding two more KO wins to his ledger in 2019. As his level of opposition has steadily increased since turning professional in 2016, the switch-hitter has scored 15 consecutive knockouts and 13 knockdowns in his six most recent bouts. “Boots,” who has yet to be pushed past the sixth round, was a standout amateur who won the 2015 National Golden Gloves and was ranked as the No. 1 amateur at 141 pounds before turning pro.

“I’m getting better every single day, sharper every single day, and smarter every single day during training camp,” said Ennis. “I don’t know much about my opponent, but not too many guys have been able to withstand my power and I don’t expect this to be any different. I’m just focused on myself, preparing so I can go into the ring, have fun, look phenomenal for everybody tuning in on SHOWTIME and come out victorious.”

Born in the Dominican Republic, Abreu (23-5-1, 21 KOs) has now lived and trained in Salem, Mass., for the last five years. The 33-year-old has battled a slew of top welterweights throughout his career, including Jamal James and Egidijus Kavaliauskas, while also earning a TKO victory over Jesus Soto-Karass. Abreu has never been stopped.

“Jaron Ennis is a great contender with good boxing IQ, speed and decent power, but this is not my first rodeo,” said Abreu. “I have fought first-class opposition and I would like to dance some good Merengue with him. I am having a great camp and I am excited and motivated by this opportunity. It is clear to me that this is a do-or-die fight for me, and therefore, come September 19, I am preparing mentally and physically to leave everything in that ring.”