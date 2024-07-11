Jaron Ennis vs. David Avanesyan on July 13, live on DAZN

Jaron Ennis is set to defend his IBF World Welterweight title against David Avanesyan at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, July 13, with the action streamed live on DAZN. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. UK with the Ennis vs. Avanesyan ringwalks scheduled for 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. UK

So, Cody Crowley drops out, and what do we get? Avanesyan, the Armenian knockout artist, ready to make this fight even more of a spectacle for the Philly crowd. Over 10,000 tickets have been sold already, proving that Philly fans are ready for a good time—or maybe just a brawl. If you haven’t grabbed your ticket yet, you might want to visit Ticketmaster.com before you’re stuck watching the highlights on your phone like a chump.

Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) is making his grand return to his hometown for the first time since 2018. And he’s coming off a win where he knocked out Roiman Villa last year, just to remind everyone why he’s the champ. Meanwhile, Avanesyan (30-4-1, 18 KOs), known for taking out Brits like it’s a hobby, is all set to turn July 13 into a night to remember—or at least something to talk about at the pub.

Ennis, not one to mince words, said, “Now that Crowley is officially not my opponent, I actually like Avanesyan as a better opponent. He will put up a better fight. ”

Avanesyan, clearly thrilled for another shot at glory, added, “This is my last World title chance and I have to take it. I do respect Ennis and his career as he has been perfect, but he has what I want and need.” Translation: He’s ready to throw down and isn’t planning on being a footnote in Ennis’ career.

The night’s undercard is packed, including Jalil Hackett vs. Peter Dobson for the WBA Continental North America Welterweight title, Skye Nicolson defending her WBC World Featherweight title against Dyana Vargas, and a light-heavyweight bout between Khalil Coe and Manuel Gallegos.

Ennis Avanesyan fight card

Jaron “Boots” Ennis vs. David Avanesyan, 12 rounds, for Ennis’ IBF welterweight title

Jalil “Major” Hackett vs. Peter Dobson, 10 rounds, welterweights

Skye Nicolson vs. Dyana Vargas, 10 rounds, for Nicolson’s WBC women’s featherweight title

Khalil Coe vs. Manuel Gallegos, 10 rounds, light heavyweights

Henry Lebron vs. Christopher Diaz, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

Christian Carto vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior featherweights

Ismail Muhammad vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweights

Dennis Thompson vs. TBA, 4 rounds, bantamweights