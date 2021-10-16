Emanuel Navarrete Vs. Oscar Valdez Could Be The Next All-Mexican Classic

Barrera Vs. Morales. Vasquez Vs. Marquez. Castillo Vs. Olivares……Navarrete Vs. Valdez?

Earlier today, Mexican warrior Emanuel Navarrete defeated Joet Gonzalez in what might have been the most exciting fight in the career of “Vaquero.” It was thrilling stuff all the way, and there is every chance these two excellent fighters – who each threw an astonishing amount of punches last night – could do it again in a rematch. But Navarrete, 35-1(29) says he wants the “biggest fights.” 26 year old Navarrete, a former champ at 122 pounds and the current WBO ruler at featherweight, has earned them.

One of these “biggest fights” is one with Oscar Valdez. Bob Arum, interviewed by Lance Pugmire, said a Navarrete-Valdez fight can certainly made, that the biggest obstacle to making such a great fight is the two warriors wanting it. Navarrete clearly wants it, while there is no reason to think Valdez, 30-0(23) and the reigning WBC super-featherweight champ, will look to avoid the fight. If it does happen, Navarrete-Valdez could be the next truly great all-Mexican battle.

Navarrete, who throws an incredible volume of punches and is also adept at switch-hitting, is a fighter who is on the verge of stardom. The same could be said of 30 year old Valdez, who is quite superb himself. Put them together, and these two could each enjoy genuine stardom. It really is tough to pick a winner from this prospective fight. Can Navarrete, at 5’7,” become a three-weight champion, or will Valdez prove to be too good for him?

There is no denying the toughness – as in teak-toughness – of either fighter. And already, both Mexicans have given us some awesome fights: Navarrete-Gonzalez, Navarrete-Isac Dogboe. Valdez-Scott Quigg, Valdez-Miguel Berchelt. Together they might give us a fight worthy of being placed alongside the epics listed above.

This year, so far (and there are still a number of fights with simply great potential) we have been treated to some awe-inspiring ring hostilities, and boxing really is thriving right now. Next year, if Valdez and Navarrete get it on, we will surely see the good stuff keep on coming!