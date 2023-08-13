Emanuel Navarrete Tops Oscar Valdez In A Thrilling Mexico Vs. Mexico Clash

It was fitting that, at last night’s All Mexican battle between Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez, Mexican boxing royalty sat at ringside. As defending WBO super-featherweight champ Navarrete fought hard in a successful effort at keeping hold of his belt, Mexican greats Marco Antonio Barrera and Erik Morales were on hand to enjoy and appreciate the action.

While “El Gran Campeon,” himself, the greatest Mexican fighter in history, Julio Cesar Chavez was also at ringside.

It was a great fight, if a great, largely one-sided fight. 28 year old Navarrete, a three-weight world champion who was making the first defence of his 130 pound belt, won by lopsided scores of 119-109, 118-108 and a more accurate and appreciative of Valdez’ efforts 116-112. Now 37-1(33), Navarette showed his skill along with his toughness and heart in the fight.

Former WBO featherweight champ and former WBC super-featherweight champ Valdez, the older man at age 32, had his moments and he made the fight the exciting affair it was. But Navarette was too good, he was too sharp, he was too clever. That said, fans got more than their money’s worth and there is already talk of a possible rematch between the two. Valdez, though, now 31-2(23), would have to improve his game some in order to get the revenge win that would very likely set up what would be the next great all-Mexican trilogy.

There was some fierce action to behold at times last night, and the fight has been called by some an “instant classic.” Again, the action was somewhat one-sided and it was the teak-tough Valdez who took most of the punishment, but there was no quit in either guy (Navarette hurt his hand in the middle rounds of the battle) and the considerable hype that came before the fight was pretty much justified.

So, should there be a rematch? Navarette says he’s up for one if the fans want it:

“I feel happy to have been part of this card and of this next great chapter of Mexican boxing history,” a victorious Navarette said. “I am happy and appreciate Oscar for the great fight that we delivered. I think the people can best talk about what they saw. They saw the fight tonight. I was here fighting with Valdez. I appreciate what he did in the ring. He is a warrior. If the people want a rematch, they will demand it.”

So, are YOU demanding a rematch between these two modern day Mexican greats?