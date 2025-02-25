Egg-splosive Face-Off: Eubank Jr. and Benn’s Rivalry Boils Over

Promoter Eddie Hearn was on his hind legs, letting Chris Eubank Jr. have it, yapping at full volume over Chris’ egg gate stunt with him tagging Conor Benn in the face during their face-off today at the Manchester Central to begin the promotion of their April 26th fight.

Hearn argued that he couldn’t believe Eubank Jr. ‘s team wasn’t aware of his plans for the press conference involving the egg. Despite the denial of Eubank Jr. ‘s promoter, Ben Shalom, Hearn wasn’t buying it and continued with his conspiracy theory ideas.

Hearn claims the egg hit Benn in his eye, and he’s angry about that. He feels that this will lead to Benn attacking him when they meet in their next press conference, and they’ll have to keep them separated. Of course, that may not guarantee nothing happens.

If Benn is hiding something on him, he can always throw it. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen. Former WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion David Morrell threw his belt at David Benavidez after being shoved by him during a face-off recently leading up to their February 1st clash. So, the only way you can ensure that nothing happens is if there’s a barrier in place to keep nothing from being tossed by Eubank Jr. and Benn during their press conferences.

“Conor is not going to sleep on it, and then go, ‘It’s okay. Don’t worry about it, Chris.’ As soon as he sees Eubank, he’s going to attack him,” said Eddie Hearn to the media today, reacting to Chris Eubank Jr. nailing Conor Benn with an egg during their face-off at the Manchester Central.