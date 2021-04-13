Efe Ajagba and Jared Anderson – The Two Best Young And Unbeaten Heavyweight Hopes

This past Saturday night, we saw two young and unbeaten heavyweight hopes in action. Efe Ajagba scored a genuinely nasty, head-spinning KO as he wiped out Brian Howard, while Jared Anderson stopped Jeremiah Karpency with body shots.

Both Ajagba and “The Real Big Baby” are big punchers and both unbeaten Hope’s believe they will go all the way. The two men actually spar quite a bit, as Ajagba said when appearing as a guest on the radio show hosted by Gerry Cooney and Randy Gordon. The fact that the two are friendly will likely rule out a fight between the two, Ajagba said.

Instead, and quite interestingly, Ajagba said he would really like to fight Daniel Dubois. Dubois as we know is yet to return to action following last year’s stoppage defeat at the hands of Joe Joyce. But if Dubois can come back, a fight between he and Ajagba would certainly prove very interesting – and explosive.

Anderson says he wants top level fighters from now on, insisting he is ready for the big and testing fights.

Which young heavyweight would you put your money on becoming champ – Ajagba or Anderson?

Jared Anderson. Nickname “The Real Big Baby.” Age: 21. From Toledo, Ohio. Pro record: 9-0(9).

The 6’5″ big guy with the quick tongue and the fast hands is undeniably a very impressive talent. Anderson says he wants to fight guys who have an “O,” and he wants to keep busy. Anderson has a whole lot of time to play with at age 21.

Efe Ajagba. Nickname “The One and Only.” Age: 26. From Delta State Nigeria. Pro record” 15-0(12).

Also athletically built and tall at 6’6,” Ajagba has gained plenty of attention due to that chilling KO win over Howard. The punch was actually devastating to hear! How many more highlight reel KO wins can Ajagba score?