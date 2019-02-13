Eddie Hearn Working On Big Under-Card For Joshua-Miller Show

The now-official Anthony Joshua/Jarrell Miller fight is an interesting match-up, one that should pull in a good live gate along with big numbers on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports Box-Office in the UK, but to make the June 1 card an event, a big event, a solid under-card is needed. Fully recognizing this, promoter Eddie Hearn has been, and is working on, putting one together.





Speaking with talkSPORT, Hearn said he wants to pit British fighters against US fighters in both “crunch fights” and world title fights. Later outlining his plans further with IFL TV, Hearn mentioned names and potential match-ups:

“I’m looking for a major fight for [Joseph] Buatsi there if he can come through against [Liam] Conroy, I’d like to take Josh Kelly there,” Hearn said. “I’d like to do Tommy Coyle vs. Chris Algieri, Ricky Burns vs. Ray Beltran. I’d like to do Kal Yafai against [Donnie] Nietes in a unification fight, there’s some other world championship fights I’m looking at as well.”

The one potential fight that springs out here is that Beltran/Burns rematch. It was way back in September of 2013 when tough and hungry Mexican warrior Beltran came to Glasgow to challenge Burns for his WBO lightweight title. The controversial draw that followed, in a good action fight, positively screamed for a rematch yet one never came – until now, maybe.





Of course, a lot has happened to both fighters since that night, and both men fight at a higher weight now. But both men can still fight – Beltran proving this, in entertaining fashion, on Saturday night when he overcame Hiroki Okada by KO – and a second clash between the two would be intriguing and would very likely result in another fan-friendly affair. Burns has also given us some terrific fights during his career – his last fight being a quick stoppage win over Scott Cardle last November – and the Scot may feel himself that he has a score to settle with Beltran.

It could be a top night in New York on June 1, and a strong supporting card will help out no end.