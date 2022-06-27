Eddie Hearn insists Canelo Alvarez’s animosity towards Gennadiy Golovkin is real

Eddie Hearn insists that Canelo Alvarez’s animosity towards Gennadiy Golovkin during the promotion is genuine and absolutely “real” because he’s fed up with the two-faced, back-stabbing from the Kazakstan fighter.

Golovkin will be challenging Canelo for his four super-middleweight titles on September 17th in the headliner on DAZN PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This is a business-level fight, as Golovkin has done nothing to earn the third clash against Canelo, and he doesn’t compete at 168.

Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) says he can’t stand the way Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) is a chameleon, saying good things about him in his presence but then unloading with the insults behind his back.

What Canelo wants is Golovkin to be out in the open with his hatred of him so that they can have it out. He doesn’t want to have to be in Golovkin’s presence and have him say fake things like a master deceiver.

While some boxing fans believe Canelo’s anger is pretended in order to help promote his fight with the 40-year-old Golovkin, it’s 100% real as far as Hearn is concerned.

Canelo didn’t want to fight Golovkin again because he dislikes him being a two-faced person, but he had to get this match out of the way.

“He looked like always, strong, pressure fighter,” said Canelo when asked about his thoughts on Gennadiy Golovkin’s last performance against Ryota Murata.

“Very real, especially from Saul. I’ve never seen him like this before,” said Eddie Hearn when asked if Canelo’s animosity towards Golovkin is ‘REAL.’ “Even with Billy Joe Saunders, who was trying to provoke him, he was very calm.

“Obviously, there’s a big history here; a lot has been said,” Hearn continued. “I think Saul wants Gennadiy to say it rather than say, ‘It’s fine.'”

“Just say what he says,” said Canelo about him wanting Golovkin to talk trash in his presence instead of playing it nice, and then turning around and stabbing him in the back later.

“That’s why I say to him, ‘Say what you said before.’ He says, ‘Nah, Nah, I respect.’ No, you don’t respect. I don’t know but I hate that kind of person. Of course, but I don’t care,” said Canelo when asked if Golovkin dislikes him.

“I know I need to train stronger and take advantage of the fight and do my job with greater intensity. I’m going to train 100% like always and do my job,” said Canelo.

“It’s more intense because he talked a lot of things,” said Canelo on whether his hatred for Golovkin has increased since their last fight in 2018. “He talked a lot of s*** about me, and that’s why it’s gone up, up, up. I understand; he wants the last payday of his career.”