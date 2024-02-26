Eddie Hearn Eyes Canelo Return: “Dream” to Bring Him Back to Matchroom

Promoter Eddie Hearn would like to re-sign Canelo Alvarez to Matchroom for his next fight, be it against Jaime Munguia or Edgar Berlanga, on May 4th. Hearn says “nothing is confirmed” for Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) returning to Matchroom.

Hearn is hoping to bring Canelo back. If he does, it could be against Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) or Berlanga. Earlier today, ESPN Knockout reported that Canelo has split with PBC, and would be fighting Munguia next on May 4th in Las Vegas.

If Canelo re-signs with Hearn, that would be an excellent partnership, with him fighting on DAZN against Munquiao and Berlanga. However, it could make things difficult to setup a fight with the PBC fighter David Benavidez if Canelo wants to fight him at some point.

He hasn’t shown a whole lot of interest in fighting Benavidez up to now, so maybe it doesn’t matter that he would be on the other side of the street if he joins up with Hearn. It’s certainly a big enough fight for it to still take place as a dual-network broadcast.

Hearn Wants Canelo for the Long Haul

“There’s nothing confirmed with us. Just a couple of conversations. Of course, from our side, it would be a dream to bring him back to Matchroom and DAZN,” said Eddie Hearn to Ariel Helwani’s channel about Canelo Alvarez. “It would kind of be icing on the cake for the platform for everything they have planned as well.

“I would like to work with him [Canelo] in May and September and for the rest of his career,” said Hearn about wanting to promote Canelo for the rest of his career.

Canelo vs. Munguia: A “Big Fight”?

“I really believe the Jaime Munguia is a really big fight. He actually thinks it’s quite funny when people think he won’t fight Benavidez or he won’t fight Crawford. I think Canelo was disappointed in the [Jermell] Charlo fight in terms of entertainment.

“Charlo felt the power early on and just tried to survive. Canelo wants someone who will come to him with ambition and will try to win. That’s why we float names like Berlanga. I appreciate that Berlanga needs one more marquee win or not.

“Jaime Munguia just stopped John Ryder and has more than the credentials to fight Canelo Alvarez. David Benavidez as well, a great fight. Those are the fights that Canelo wants because he wants someone who is going to come and fight with him and most just survive.

“That’s why I think the second Charlo fight [against Jermall] fell through. Commercially, it wasn’t a seller. When you talk about Munguia coming for his crown or Berlanga or Benavidez, those are the fights that excite him,” said Hearn.