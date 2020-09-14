Dubois – Joyce winner to face Fury -Joshua winner

Daniel Dubois-Joe Joyce Winner Will Be “Front Of The Queue” For Whoever Comes Out On Top Between Fury and Joshua, Says Warren

It’s no secret promoter Frank Warren has big hopes for heavyweight contender Daniel Dubois. For some time now, Warren has hailed “Dynamite” as the best young heavyweight he has ever worked with. Warren has predicted nothing but greatness for the talented giant who, he says, has an incredible work ethic to go along with his natural skill.

Speaking with The Daily Star, Warren said that whoever wins the upcoming fight between Dubois and fellow unbeaten Joe Joyce (the fight still scheduled at the moment for October 24, this date possibly subject to change) will be “front of the queue for the fighter who comes out on top of the undisputed clash.”

Warren said that hopefully Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will fight twice next year, with all the major belts on the line, and that the Dubois-Joyce winner will be there waiting to fight the winner.

“The winner of that fight [between Dubois and Joyce] will surely be a mandatory for a world title next year,” Warren said. “ The hope is that Tyson Fury faces Anthony Joshua twice in 2021 for all the belts in the biggest fight in British boxing. But the winner of Dubois against Joyce will be front of the queue for the fighter who comes out on top of the undisputed clash.”

But is either Dubois or Joyce ready for either Fury or Joshua? 23 year old Dubois (who is said to have had things his way when sparring with AJ some while back) has been a pro for three-and-a-half years and he is currently 15-0(14), while 34 year old Joyce has been a pro for a little under three years and he is currently 11-0(10). Fury and Joshua have of course been fighting at elite level since before either unbeaten contender went pro.

Maybe by the end of next year, Dubois or Joyce will indeed be knocking on the door for a world title shot. Joyce doesn’t have time on his side at age 34, whereas Dubois has no need to rush things. Without a doubt, though, the winner of the massively intriguing fight between the two will be in a great position. But who wins: Dubois or Joyce? It’s a potentially great fight and both fighters have their supporters who believe there man will win. After more than a couple of postponements due to you know what, let’s hope Dubois and Joyce do get to rumble this year.