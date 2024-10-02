Dmitry Bivol Picked to Defeat Beterbiev by Crawford

Terence Crawford predicts victory for WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol over unified 175-lb champion Artur Beterbeiv in their undisputed contest on October 12th.

WBA 154-lb champion Crawford feels that Bivol’s jab and superior boxing skills will prevent the stronger fighter, IBF, WBC, and WBO champ Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KO), from walking him down to score a knockout.

It’s unclear whether Crawford is biased towards Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs), given that he’s a boxer much like him. Many of the defensive fighters have been picking him to defeat Beterbiev as well. If Bivol loses, the credibility of pure boxers like Crawford and others will suffer.

While Bivol has a lot of support among fighters, fans are hoping that the more exciting fighter, Beterbiev, wins, he’s more entertaining to watch.

You have to be a fan of the artistic side of the sport to enjoy watching Bivol’s fights, and fans prefer to be enterained, especially when they’re being asked to pay $15 to watch the match on pay-per-view.

Beterbiev-Bivol will be shown live on DAZN PPV at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“I think that’s a hell of a fight. I think the best man is going to win. The one that executes their game plan is the one that will win in that fight,” said Terence Crawford to Mode One on X, discussing the Terence Crawford vs. Artur Beterbiev contest.

“If I had to pick one, I’d pick Bivol because of his boxing skills, his movement, and just his will to keep a fighter at a distance that he needs. I think that’s one thing that is going to carry him to victory.

“Beterbiev is strong and is going to be coming to fight, but I think Bivol’s jab is going to stop all that forcefully from coming straight forward into the fight,” said Crawford.

It’s going to be difficult for Bivol to hold off Beterbiev with just a jab because he’s fought many fighters during his career and in the amateur that attempted that approach. Bivol is going to have to throw power shots, and move a lot to keep Beterbiev off.