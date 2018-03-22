Dillian Whyte Vs. Lucas Browne Livestream – Presser





HBO Boxing jets across the Atlantic to familiar territory – the boxing hotbed of London, England for an important heavyweight matchup as HBO BOXING AFTER DARK: DILLIAN WHYTE VS. LUCAS BROWNE is presented SATURDAY, MAR. 24 at 6:00 p.m. (live ET/tape-delayed PT) with a same-day replay at 10:00 p.m. (ET/PT) from the landmark O2 venue in London. The HBO Sports team will call all the action, which will be available in HDTV, closed-captioned for the hearing-impaired and presented in Spanish on HBO Latino.

The fight will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming services.

The 12-round heavyweight tilt matches Britain’s Dillian Whyte (22-1, 16 KOs) in a major showdown against Lucas Browne (25-0, 22 KOs) of Australia. The two fighters are looking to move up the suddenly crowded and formidable heavyweight ladder. A win for either fighter puts them in prime position for a bigger showdown later in the year.

While Whyte has the home crowd advantage fighting in front of a partisan audience, Browne has shown a willingness to travel and will be making his sixth ring appearance on British soil. Though they have only met at press conferences, the two fighters have sparked a hot rivalry and both are heading into the late March showdown determined to register a convincing victory.

Australian Heavyweight contender Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne has joined forces with former European Heavyweight champion Dereck “Del Boy” Chisora, while preparing for his March 24 grudge match with Dillian Whyte.

Chisora, who lost a hotly disputed decision to Whyte in December 2016, provided Browne will some advice on how to get the better of Whyte in their upcoming WBC Silver title fight which will be held at London’s O2 Arena.





Browne stated: “Dereck is an absolute gentleman and today’s session was a good hard slog. It was exactly what I needed. We had a good chat about Whyte and what he brings.”

Browne’s trainer, Rodney Williams, continued: “The sparring was excellent and just what was required at this stage of Lucas’s preparation. Chisora is a humble man and we found both him and his trainer, Don Charles, very welcoming and accommodating. We have another session lined up on Wednesday.”

Chisora extended the welcoming by inviting Browne to his farm for sprint work around his race track. “We will put in a big session tomorrow, followed by more sparring Wednesday, and from there on I’ll be sharpening up and getting ready to put Whyte to sleep,” Browne concluded.