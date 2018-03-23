Weights from Accra: Boxers on weight for Azumah Nelson Fight Night

All is set for the Azumah Nelson Fight Night 5 round 2 which returns to the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on Saturday night after a successful weigh-in at the same venue early Friday morning.





Ghana’ s Bright Ayala (14-0, 9 KOs) weighed 128 lbs whilst his opponent for their WBA Pan-African super featherweight title fight, the Ghana-based Nigerian, Wahab ‘Seunzy’ Oluwaseun (15-0, 10 KOs) made 129 lbs.

For the co-main fight, undefeated Emmanuel ‘Mayweather’ Martey (12-0, 9 KOs) came out 167 lbs to the 166 lbs of also undefeated Emmanuel ‘Horse Power’ Anim (13-0, 11 KOs) ahead of their Ghana Middleweight championship and Commonwealth title eliminator.

Wasiru ‘Dzata Bi’ Mohammed (6-0, 6KOs) tilted the scales at 128 lbs against 129 lbs of Ezekiel ‘Excavator’ Annan (7-3, 6 KOs) for their super bantamweight contest.

Another fight expected to light up the Bukom Boxing Arena on fight night is the interim Ghana super featherweight contest which saw Felix ‘Alvaro’ Ajom (8-1-1, 7 KOs) make 130 lbs whilst his opponent, the hard talking and fearless Michael ‘One Bullet’ Ansah (13-8-2, 9 KOs) struggled to make the weight before finally settling at 136 lbs, above the 135 limit but the fight will still come on.





Finally, Ghana lightweight champion, Nathaniel Kpakpo ‘Punisher’ Allotey (11-0, 8 KOs) weighed 143 lbs whilst his opponent for the defence of the belt, Ashaiman based Abraham ‘Ebo Electric’ Afful (8-3-1, 8 KOs) made 145 lbs.

It sets the stage perfectly for what is billed to be a thrilling night of fight action in the Ghanaian capital sanctioned by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and presented by Hemann Promotions in collaboration with Azumah Nelson Boxing.