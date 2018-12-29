Dillian Whyte: The Heavyweight Everyone Wants To Fight

It’s agreed how Dillian Whyte is a heavyweight in possession of a fine C.V, how the once-beaten British heavyweight has more than earned a shot at a world title. This year alone, Whyte has seen off Lucas Browne, Joseph Parker and, last time out, Dereck Chisora. It’s impossible to argue with the fact that Whyte should be rewarded with a world title chance next – in his next fight.







There is a good chance Whyte WILL get what’s coming to him, with a shot at Anthony Joshua and his collection of belts in a rematch (of a British title fight rumble that took place in late 2015: Joshua winning by violent KO) very much possible for April. However, the fight is no done deal, far from it. There is concern the fight would not sell out the cavernous Wembley Arena the way AJ’s other fights have. Joshua is under intense pressure to fight a Deontay Wilder or a Tyson Fury, and there is concern fans may stay away in big numbers if the WBA/IBF/WBO champ fights anyone other than one of these two next.

Whyte, then, might get his shot against AJ or he might not. In the meantime Whyte, who has shown us all he likes to stay active and not merely sit around and wait for his earned shot to come, is being called out by just about every big-name heavyweight out there. Jarrell Miller wants to fight Whyte. Joseph Parker is desperate for a rematch with Whyte. Luis Ortiz wants to fight Whyte. Oleksandr Usyk may opt to fight Whyte in his expected heavyweight debut. And Eddie Hearn recently stated what a “great fight” a Whyte Vs. Tyson Fury fight would be.

But is Whyte taking too many chances, is he risking his world title shot, if he faces one or more of these guys over the coming months? Talk about a fighter who has nothing left to do to prove he is worthy of his big chance. Name one other active heavyweight contender who is more deserving of a world title shot than Whyte?





Forget the other contenders, Whyte, you’re big chance should come next. It’s only fair.