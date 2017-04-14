Dillian Whyte-Gerald Washington a possibility for June 3rd

They both came up short in big fights against world champs Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, but Dillian Whyte (who gave a pre-IBF ruling Joshua a real scare in a great fight) and Gerald Washinton (who enjoyed early success before WBC king Wilder lowered the boom on him) remain contenders and are both searching for another shot.

And the two sluggers who are both “learning on the job” according to Washington, could meet in an interesting match-up this June in London. Recently, Whyte announced how he would be headlining a London card on June 3rd, “against a big name,” with Washington, Mariusz Wach, Bryant Jennings and Artur Szpilka being listed as possibilities.





Washington, beaten only by “The Bronze Bomber,” has said he’d come to London to face Whyte. Currently in training camp with Wladimir Klitschko, where the former football player says he is gaining invaluable experience, Washington spoke with Sky Sports.

“I want a tough fight that will propel me back into a world title fight, that’s my goal,” Washington said. “Dillian is a scrapper that likes to fight, and he’s a great fighter. He’s a tough guy. He’s the same as me – we’re learning on the job. Right now, I want to improve my game and get better because I don’t want to get back in the ring without anything. I want all my tools to be sharpened, and ready to go. That’s [a Whyte fight in England] very enticing.”

Though it’s not exactly a big fight, a Whyte-Washington clash would likely prove entertaining, maybe even thrilling. Two punchers who, as Washington says, like to scrap, going at it; this one could be fun. With a solid under-card, this bout would prove a hit with British fight fans. Who wins? Whyte would likely be the favourite, but his win would in no way be a formality. Whyte has given us great action with his rumbles with AJ and, more recently, Dereck Chisora. Washington, as he says himself, needs further experience.

Of the four names Whyte listed as possibilities for June 3, Washington is arguably the most interesting, with the possible exception of the inactive Bryant Jennings. Whyte is already deep in training camp, getting ready for whoever.