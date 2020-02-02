Dillian Whyte FURIOUS at Andy Ruiz for saying he’s ducking him

Dillian Whyte is stomping mad at recently dethroned IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. turning down the offer made to him by his British promoter, and then saying that he didn’t want “any smoke” in a fight against him.





Whyte (27-1, 18 KOs) denies turning down the fight with Ruiz Jr. (33-2, 22 KOs), and he says he was the one that told Hearn to make the offer in the first place. Hearn says he made a high seven-figure offer to Ruiz, but it wasn’t accepted. Since Ruiz isn’t the type to turn down a reasonable offer made to him, it must have been too low.

Ruiz says he’ll have an announcement will be made in the near future on his next fight. Whether it’s too late for Whyte and Hearn to try and renew the negotiations with Ruiz is the major question.

Whyte has had chances to fight Luis Ortiz, Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev, but he’s failed to take the fights. By not fighting Ortiz in a WBC ordered title eliminator, Whyte has been forced to sit and wait.





After ignoring the WBC title eliminator ordered against Ortiz, Whyte fought Oscar Rivas last July and beat him to become the mandatory. With that win under his belt, Whyte is expected to challenge for a world title in 2021, unless he loses to someone before then.

“Listen guys, this is a quick one. Andy Ruiz has been talking s—, saying I don’t want no smoke, and that I’m running from the smoke,” said Whyte on his social media. “How come I don’t want no smoke when I’m the one that made the offer to fight him. I’m the one that made the offer to fight him.

“He didn’t make no offer to fight me. So who is the coward?” asked Whyte. “I told Eddie to make the offer to fight him, and he turned it down. He’s the f—- coward. Fat c— is just talking s—. People need to wake up and realize that I’m not scared of no one. I’m more Mexican than Andy Ruiz is. He’s a coward, and he’s all gut and no heart. P—-,” said Whyte on Ruiz.





Whyte weighed in at 271 lbs for his last match against Mariusz Wach last December, and he didn’t look like a bodybuilder in that fight. For Whyte to be criticizing Ruiz on his physique, it makes him look bad. Dillian doesn’t have room to criticize Ruiz on his physique when his looks bad as well.

Hearn already has 40-year-old Alexander Povetkin on standby for Whyte’s next fight. That’s been the plan all along for Whyte. Hopefully there’s no controversy in this fight like we saw in Whyte’s wins over Dereck Chisora, Oscar Rivas and Joseph Parker. If Whyte could draw outside of the UK, it would be nice to see his fight with Povetkin take place in the U.S, but that’s not likely to happen.