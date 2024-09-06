Dillian Whyte Calls Out Derek Chisora, Wants Trilogy Fight

A lot had happened in the respective careers of both men since 2016, when rival British heavyweights Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora first went to war. And it was a war. Whyte edged Chisora in a modern-day British classic, the prestigious British title on the line. Both men felt they had won at the end, while fight fans really had to get their breath back, as the back-and-forth action was so thrilling.

The return fight, which took place a couple of years later, was no slouch, with Whyte this time knocking Chisora out in highlight reel fashion in round 11. Since then, Tyson Fury has beaten up both men, both men have passed their prime by some margin, and both Whyte and Chisora are today aging veterans who can, in the right fight, still put on a show. Maybe a third fight, which Whyte has just called Chisora out for, would be one such fight?

“Hey Derek Chisora stop horsing around and let’s do the fight, am not interested in talking am just interested in putting [you] to bed again,” Whyte wrote on social media.

Chisora, who revived his career yet again with his recent win over Joe Joyce, has said he wants to fight again this year. Maybe the trilogy fight, which Whyte currently leads at 2-0, could happen. Again, both men are past their best and have serious wear and tear and miles on the clock, but styles make fights. Just as Chisora-Joyce turned out to be a fun fight, if not one for the purists, so too could a Whyte-Chisora III.

Who has more left in the tank at this stage? Chisora is now 40, while Whyte is 36. Whyte has been inactive, suspended as he was after a positive drug test that was later cleared up as being caused by a contaminated suplement. Whyte returned to action in a low-key affair in March when he stopped journeyman Christian Hammer. Whyte wants Chisora again, even though he has already beaten him twice.

Again, this fight could happen, perhaps as a co-feature or an undercard fight on a big show. Chisora will always draw a crowd, so darn popular and admired as he is. Against Whyte, who is always happy to play the bad guy, Chisora’s army of fans would no doubt turn out again.

Who wins if Chisora, 35-13(23) and Whyte, 30-3(20) do it again?