Did Canelo Vs Briedis Just Get Real? Cruiser Champ Offers Canelo A Fight

All that talk of Canelo Alvarez maybe going up to cruiserweight in search of a fifth world title in as many weight divisions, dismissed as just that, talk, by many, might prove to be more than mere hot air. Mairis Briedis, a current champ at 200 pounds – in fact, Briedis is seen by most as the best cruiserweight boss right now – has obviously heard the talk of Canelo maybe invading his weight class.

Taking to his instagram page, the Latvian warrior put up a mock fight poster featuring his likeness along with that of Canelo’s, while underneath, Briedis wrote:

“Doesn’t seem like @canelo will land a levelled fight at SMW or LHW. What a machine! Ready to test the waters at CW for a proper challenge?”

A Canelo challenge of Briedis would be far more than a testing of the waters. It would, as the never-stopped IBF cruiserweight champ wrote, a real challenge. Not that Canelo has been taking anything but real challenges. But can Canelo win a belt at 200 pounds? Will Canelo take Briedis’ challenge? Should he?

I don’t know about you, good reader, but Canelo vs. Artur Beterbiev and Canelo vs. GGG III aside, a Canelo assault on the cruiserweight division – especially if the assault goes in Briedis’ direction – is one of the most interesting, arguably fascinating fights that could take place next year.

It would be a real fight if Canelo took on the bad ass from Russia; the unbeaten Beterbiev absolutely the best light-heavyweight on the planet today. And Canelo and Triple-G have unfinished business. But a Canelo-Briedis fight would be ultra-intriguing on so many levels.

If Canelo indeed goes for it, he will be chasing a special place in the boxing history books and not just the ones written in Mexican. He will also be testing his skills against a formidable foe who can box, bang, fight dirty and take a heck of a punch. In short, Canelo will be really daring to be great. This is Canelo’s time and the opportunities to be a true great are at hand. They won’t be there forever.

Yes, a win over Beterbiev would add solidly to Canelo’s legacy, as would a dominant, no room for arguments win over Golovkin in a third fight (a KO win especially) – but there is something about Canelo winning a cruiserweight title. How many Mexican fighters have ever managed to rule at 200 pounds?

Canelo loves making history and he never ducks a challenge. Let’s see if Canelo, at 5’8,” accepts the 6’1″ Briedis’ call-out, and in so doing attempts to become the shortest world cruiserweight champ since the incredible Dwight Muhammad Qawi. Or can you perhaps name a shorter cruiserweight boss than the 5’7″ Qawi?

The cruiserweight division is not the most exciting division today, but a Canelo Alvarez fight at the weight would change that